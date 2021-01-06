WWE NXT: New Year's Evil predictions

WWE NXT kicks off 2021 with a special episode called New Year's Evil. This show will air on Wednesday, January 6, and it will feature a star-studded lineup.

Vince McMahon may want nothing to do with WCW, but his son-in-law, Triple H surely likes to borrow from them for the black-and-gold brand. He has successfully repurposed several pay-per-views and specials WCW introduced. NXT New Year's Evil is the latest example. The title of this TV special was last used for a special episode of WCW Monday Nitro on December 27, 1999.

The first WWE NXT show of the new year has shaped up to be a must-see program. New Year's Evil will be hosted by NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis. Aside from the five announced matches, the show will also feature the returns of Xia Li and Boa.

Without further ado, here's a look at the card for WWE NXT: New Year's Evil:

WWE NXT: New Year's Evil: NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match - Santos Escobar (C) vs. Gran Metalik

Gran Metalik arrived on NXT last week after he scored an impressive victory over former WWE Champion The Miz on the final WWE RAW of 2020.

Metalik teamed up with fellow Lucha House Party stablemate Lince Dorado to confront Legado del Fantasma. The duo faced Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. Lucha House Party emerged victorious, so Metalik set up a date with Santos Escobar in a match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

EXCLUSIVE: Can @WWEGranMetalik become the NEW #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion at #NXTNYE?



It will be the biggest LUCHA HOUSE PARTY of all time if the dream becomes reality next Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/hlFlTr7tCG — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 31, 2020

Considering the in-ring talent of the performers involved, this bout should be full of remarkable offensive maneuvers.

It's unlikely that "The King of the Ropes" will dethrone Escobar with such a minimal buildup. So Escobar will probably retain his title. Still, WWE will probably stretch out this feud a little longer, and it's nice to see someone as talented as Metalik getting a chance to shine.

Our Pick: Santos Escobar retains