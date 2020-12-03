Unfortunately, the wrestling world lost a great man in Pat Patterson earlier today. WWE NXT started the show with the entire roster alongside trainers and Triple H on the stage before showing us a video package. Frank Sinatra's "My Way" rang out, a song Patterson loved to sing at gatherings and special events, while we were shown some fantastic images of the late great legend amongst the family and friends he made in the business.

It was incredibly touching, and the only way to open the show after losing one of the greatest wrestling minds to ever grace the earth. Rest In Peace, and thank you, Pat Patterson.

🎶 I've lived a life that's full

I traveled each and every highway

But more, much more than this

I did it my way 🎶#ThankYouPat #RipPatPatterson pic.twitter.com/v9zhb2yLYD — WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2020

Following that touching tribute, Johnny Gargano was sitting at the commentary desk for the first match of the night, a tag team bout featuring NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff. Curt Stallion was originally supposed to be his partner, but he was laid out by Legado Del Fantasma. Damian Priest stepped up and even ran into the group backstage after stating he'd be joining Ruff, one of his opponents on Sunday.

Damian Priest and Leon Ruff vs Legado Del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza and Santos Escobar) on NXT

Leon Ruff started the bout with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Oddly enough, the top cruiserweight dwarfed the NXT North American Champion. That would be odd, of course, if the champion wasn't Leon Ruff.

Escobar overpowered Ruff early on, and though Raul Mendoza lost Leon Ruff for a few moments when he tagged in, Legado Del Fantasma dominated him. A knee to the jaw sent Ruff into his corner, where Damian Priest tagged himself in.

Escobar wanted nothing to do with the Archer of Infamy, sacrificing Mendoza instead. Mendoza was crushed with a leaping back elbow, sending him to the floor. Unfortunately for Mendoza, he couldn't escape Priest's unrelenting punishment.

Advertisement

At least, not until Ghostface appeared in the crowd. This allowed Mendoza time to tag in Escobar, who hit the distracted Priest with The Arrow from the Depths of Hell.

Legado Del Fantasma kept the big man off his feet following that, leaving one of NXT's top dogs struggling to get out of no man's land. Some serious shots to the knees left Priest hampered and unable to throw any of those patented kicks of his.

Eventually, a catching flatliner planted Mendoza, allowing Preist to tag in Leon Ruff, though he clearly didn't want to. Escobar tagged in as well but was unable to keep up with the NXT NA Champion's incredible speed. A neck breaker dropped Escobar, but the pin was broken up by Mendoza.

Advertisement

Priest had enough time to recuperate, and tagged in for some nasty blows to both Mendoza and Escobar. A right hand sent the NXT Cruiserweight Champion to the floor, and Mendoza's dive was countered by another. Priest set up for The Reckoning and was blind tagged by Ruff.

Priest allowed it, spiking Mendoza with The Reckoning. Ruff finished things with The Frog Splash, earning a big victory ahead of NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Results: Leon Ruff and Damian Priest defeated Legado Del Fantasma via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: B-

At TakeOver, Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest will challenge Leon Ruff for the NXT North American Championship. As they stared Gargano down, two Ghostfaces appeared behind him in the crowd. How many of these masked Superstars are there?