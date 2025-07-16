WWE NXT Results: HUGE Undertaker announcement; Top champ pinned; Blake Monroe debut confirmed (7/15/25)

WWE NXT kicked off with Fatal Influence. Jacy Jayne took shots at her teammates and was then interrupted by TNA Wrestling's Masha Slamovich. There were microphone issues, but she made it clear she'll win the title at Slammiversary. ZaRuca then came out. Brief trash talk followed before all six women began to brawl. A Six-Woman Tag Team Match was then made for later on in the show.

WWE NXT Results (July 15, 2025)

DarkState vs. Mike Santana, Joe Hendry, & Trick Williams ends in DQ

Kali Armstrong vs. Karmen Petrovic went to a no-contest.

Tony D'Angelo def. Luca Crusifino & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo via pinfall.

Masha Slamovich & ZaRuca def. Fatal Influence via pinfall.

A vignette aired that highlighted Tony D'Angelo's early days in NXT. This included him being crowned as The Don of NXT.

WWE NXT Results: Trick Williams, Mike Santana, & Joe Hendry vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars)

Before the ball rang, Mike Santana dived on top of all three members of DarkState. Once the bell rang, Trick Williams tagged in and brawled with Shugars. He refused to tag in Joe Hendry and ate a clothesline from Griffin as a result.

Mike Santana tagged in during the break and was worked over by Dion Lennox. Lennox suplexed Mike to the mat. Santana was stopped from making a tag, but hit a double stunner before he tagged in Joe Hendry.

Joe Hendry came in and hit a DDT on Osiris. He then hit a Fallaway Slam on Dion and another on Shugars. DarkState broke up a pin, and all six men began to brawl. Trick Williams yelled at his partners, and they both punched him.

Mike Santana hit a moonsault, and Joe Hendry dove to the floor at the same time. Out of nowhere, Brian Myers, JDC, and Eddie Edwards from TNA Wrestling showed up and they fought off DarkState, which ended the match by DQ.

Grade: C+

A segment aired from earlier in the day. Kali Armstrong interrupted Karmen Petrovic and Arianna Grace and said she should've been in the Evolution Battle Royal. This led to Kali and Karmen being set up for a match on tonight's show.

Another vignette aired for Tony D'Angelo. This time, it focused on the introduction of Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and their friendship.

WWE NXT Results: Kali Armstrong (c) vs. Karmen Petrovic

Karmen Petrovic hit a mean kick early on. Kali Armstrong took control and nailed a big slam. Out of nowhere, Jordynne Grace showed up. She attacked both Kali and Karmen, which resulted in the match being called off just as it was about to begin.

Grade: N/A

Jordynne Grace demanded that Blake Monroe come out and explain herself. Stevie Turner and Robert Stone came out to calm her down. They said Blake wasn't there. A video was then shown, in which Blake said she would be making her singles debut next week, and Jordynne could see the difference between the two of them. Jordynne, angry, attacked both Stevie and Robert. Ava and security then rushed out.

WWE LFG performers discussed The Undertaker's appearance on NXT next week. Trick Williams showed up and disrespected all of them and took shots at The Undertaker. After Trick left, Shiloh Hill's phone rang, and it was The Undertaker calling.

Jasper Troy met Ava backstage. She lectured Jasper for attacking people backstage. Jasper said Ricky Saints got what was coming to him. Ava announced that Saints and Jasper will go one-on-one next week in Houston.

Another Tony D'Angelo vignette aired. This one focused on Tony adding Luca Crusafino and Adriana Rizzo into The Family and the subsequent split of The Family.

Lash Legend was interviewed about her momentum from Evolution. Lash said on Tuesday that she will greet the new double champion after TNA Slammiversary. Jaida Parker interrupted and said she would confront the champion instead.

WWE NXT Results: Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo vs. Luca Crusifino vs. Tony D'Angelo

This started chaotically with all three men fighting. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo went looking for a crowbar, but Tony D'Angelo revealed he got rid of it before the match started. The crowd was solidly behind Luca Crusifino, who sent both men to the floor.

Stacks recovered and knocked Tony D'Angelo down. He then nailed Luca and knocked Crusifino off the apron onto Tony on the floor. After the break, Channing was in complete control. He sent Luca to the floor. From there, Stacks attempted to throw Tony to the floor, but D'Angelo countered, and Stacks went flying.

Lorenzo found a crowbar further under the ring, despite Tony having previously noted that he had gotten rid of one. He hit Tony and then got a near-fall in the ring. Tony D'Angelo recovered and hit a double German Suplex on both of his opponents. The three then did a Tower of Doom spot with Luca getting the best of it.

The three men traded shots before Luca and Stacks hit an unintentional Shatter Machine. Lorenzo went for the crowbar, but Luca stopped him. Crusifino then got rammed into the steel ring post. Tony D'Angelo speared Stacks through the WWE NXT wall. He then nailed Luca with a Spinebuster through the announce table and hit one on Stacks in the ring for the win.

Grade: A

Backstage, Tavion Heights was frustrated with Wren Sinclair for throwing in the towel for him last week. Charlie Dempsey showed up, and Wren revealed that she will battle Blake Monroe next week in Texas.

Josh Briggs cut a promo in the ring. He said Yoshiki Inamura squandered his opportunity at WWE NXT Great American Bash. Briggs said that he's mad that Inamura got a title opportunity within a year, but he hasn't had one after many years. He said Inamura is too nice, and then Oba Femi interrupted the segment.

Oba said Josh Briggs ruined the WWE NXT Championship match on Saturday. Josh said Oba was drowning and that while Yoshiki is a man of honor, Briggs is not. Yoshiki showed up and asked Josh what he was doing. Josh said the only reason Oba is giving him a title shot is because Femi believes Inamura won't do what it takes to win.

Inamura said he will win, and he will do it with honor. Josh then suggested a Triple Threat Match between the three of them for the title next week. This led to a brawl. Josh accidentally hit Inamura, and Yoshiki pushed him back before security got involved.

A vignette aired featured Ethan Page. He talked about the birthdays of the United States and Canada before praising himself for defeating Ricky Saints. All Ego revealed he will celebrate his title retention in Texas next week.

Kelly Kincaid interviewed Ricky Saints. She asked how sore he was, and he said a lesser man wouldn't be standing there. He said his loss to Ethan came thanks to Jasper Troy's interference, and next week, he'll make Troy pay.

ZaRuca and Masha Slamovich left for their match while Tatum Paxley was shown hiding in the corner. The Culling showed up and Tatum apologized for the loss this weekend, but Izzi Dame said they aren't mad at her. Tatum then revealed she had an idea.

WWE NXT Results: Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, & Jazmyn Nyx) vs. ZaRuca (Sol Ruca & Zaria) & Masha Slamovich

Zaria and Fallon Henley started with a lock-up, with Zaria powering Fallon around. Sol Ruca tagged in and worked over Fallon's arm. Masha Slamovich then tagged in and hit a series of Snapmares and a soccer kick.

Jacy Jayne tagged in and had a stand-off with Masha. Jacy attempted a kick, but Masha was prepared and pulled off a series of pinfall attempts. Jacy hit a Rana with a crossbody. ZaRuca came in and hit a double team on Jacy. Meanwhile, Lexis King was in the crowd, and Ava showed up, making him leave.

Sol Ruca hit a backpack stunner variation on Jacy Jayne. Jazmyn Nyx and Zaria both tag in. Zaria destroys Jazmyn and Fallon Henley. Jacy tagged in and all three worked together to take Zaria down. Masha then tagged in and hit repeated strikes on Jacy, including a rolling wheel kick.

Masha and Jacy traded strikes, followed by a standing STO from Jayne. Fatal Influence hit a triple team move, but Zaria broke up the count. Things broke down from there with Zaria hitting the Spear on Jazmyn. Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley showed up alongside The Culling. ZaRuca attacked them while Hank and Tank showed up and attacked Niko Vance and Shawn Spears. In the ring, Masha hit a Snowplow variation on Jacy for the win!

Grade: B

WWE NXT wrapped up with Masha Slamovich celebrating, and Fatal Influence looked on in anger. Commentary hyped up an appearance from The Undertaker, who will confront Trick Williams next week!

