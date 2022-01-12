×
WWE NXT Results: AJ Styles gives Waller a surprise; Elektra Lopez makes her choice

Dunne and Tony delivered a brutal match while Elektra played a big role in Quinn's match
Modified Jan 12, 2022 09:01 AM IST
Bron Breakker kicked off NXT and celebrated his win last week, which saw him become the new Champion. Bron praised Ciampa and called him a great fighting champion before saying that he will prove that he deserved the Title every coming week on the show.

.@bronbreakkerwwe is ready to be the standard bearer of #WWENXT each and every week. https://t.co/8CRk09CXZF

Breakker ran into Legado del Fantasma on his way out before we headed for the first match of the night.

👀#WWENXT @EscobarWWE @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/3ti3Bii9In

Santos Escobar vs. Xyon Quinn on NXT

Now what's this all about?#WWENXT @EscobarWWE @XyonQuinnWWE @elektralopezwwe https://t.co/8NYwe1JQAg

Escobar had the early advantage and went after Xyon's injured knee as the match started. After a commercial break, we saw Legado interfere in the match, causing Quinn to be dumped outside over the ropes.

Elektra Lopez distracted Santos while he was setting up for the Phantom Driver at ringside, causing Quinn to slip away.

I guess we know where @elektralopezwwe's true loyalties lie. #WWENXT @XyonQuinnWWE @EscobarWWE https://t.co/mbPeHAnx6U

Lopez stepped in once more as Quinn was in control on the outside as she turned on him and delivered a low blow before Mendoza sent him back in the ring. Escobar landed the Phantom Driver and picked up the win.

Result: Santos Escobar def. Xyon Quinn

Elektra Lopez has made her choice and she is sticking with Legado del Fantasma.

Grade: B

Cameron Grimes vs. Damon Kemp on NXT

Newcomer @damonkempwwe is taking it to @CGrimesWWE. Will he be able to score the upset? #WWENXT https://t.co/YgakajAWmr

Cameron Grimes was set to face Gable Stevenson's brother, Damon Kemp. Grimes took it easy as the match started and hit some big knee strikes before he was sent into the corner and hit with a big overhead suplex.

Grimes recovered and hit some more knee strikes before getting the top rope crossbody. Grimes got the Cave In before picking up the quick win over the rookie.

Result: Cameron Grimes def. Damon Kemp

Grade: C

Joe Gacy and Harland were backstage and were set to face Malik Blade and Edris Enofe in a qualifying match for the Dusty Classic.

