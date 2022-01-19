WWE NXT Results: Huge brawl after main event; Returning superstar becomes Waller's insurance policy

LA Knight rolled up to NXT in his Corvette and made his way to the ring to kick things off.

On the way, he passed Andre Chase and said that he had a teachable moment for him, at Grayson Waller's expense before wishing Briggs and Jensen luck in the Dusty Cup tonight.

In the ring, Knight called out Waller but he was a no-show. LA Knight had to make fun of him and remind him of his past losses before Waller showed up and said that he got a restraining order to make sure Knight doesn't get within 50 feet of him.

Knight said that he may not be allowed near Waller, but Dexter Lumis didn't have such restrictions before bringing him out to face Waller. Lumis came out from under the ring and Knight asked which of them Waller wanted to face in a match.

Grayson Waller vs. Dexter Lumis on NXT

Back after a break on NXT, we saw that the match was underway with Waller and Lumis in the ring. Dexter had control of the match early on and hit a big neckbreaker before getting a big suplex and a leg drop as the match went on.

Outside the ring, Waller sent Lumis over the announcer's desk before Saurav returned and shoved Lumis into the ring post. Back in the ring, Waller got his trademark stunner before picking up the win.

Result: Grayson Waller def. Dexter Lumis

Waller's new insurance policy walked out with him after the match as NXT continued.

Grade: B

They showed Walter attacking Malcolm Bivens in a short segment and Roderick Strong coming out to save him. Both men were set to face off in the main event.

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. The Creed Brothers - Dusty Cup Round 1 match on NXT

Brutus and Jensen kicked off the match and Brooks got a huge knee before getting a dropkick and tagging in Briggs for a double team. Brutus came and tossed Jensen outside before they headed back to the ring.

After a break, Jensen and Julius headed outside before Brooks was sent into the railing and it bent from the impact. Back in the ring, The Creeds hit a Backbreaker Slam and a Sliding Clothesline before picking up the win.

Result: The Creed Brothers def. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

Grade: B

