WWE NXT Results: Huge brawl after main event; Returning superstar becomes Waller's insurance policy

Walter is set to rule over the show while Dakota sent a couple of young stars packing
Modified Jan 19, 2022 09:06 AM IST
LA Knight rolled up to NXT in his Corvette and made his way to the ring to kick things off.

On the way, he passed Andre Chase and said that he had a teachable moment for him, at Grayson Waller's expense before wishing Briggs and Jensen luck in the Dusty Cup tonight.

🗣 YEAH!@LAKnightWWE kicks off #WWENXT right now on @USA_Network! https://t.co/Fhfobk7dP0

In the ring, Knight called out Waller but he was a no-show. LA Knight had to make fun of him and remind him of his past losses before Waller showed up and said that he got a restraining order to make sure Knight doesn't get within 50 feet of him.

"If you get within 50ft of @GraysonWWE you get arrested IMMEDIATELY."#WWENXT @LAKnightWWE https://t.co/qS4VriI7N2

Knight said that he may not be allowed near Waller, but Dexter Lumis didn't have such restrictions before bringing him out to face Waller. Lumis came out from under the ring and Knight asked which of them Waller wanted to face in a match.

.@LAKnightWWE might not be able to get his payback, but unfortunately for @GraysonWWE, he has a long list of enemies. #WWENXT @DexterLumis https://t.co/TAOqKyseAy

Grayson Waller vs. Dexter Lumis on NXT

Wait a second, who is this!? What just happened!? #WWENXT @GraysonWWE https://t.co/ckIlEV2j7Y

Back after a break on NXT, we saw that the match was underway with Waller and Lumis in the ring. Dexter had control of the match early on and hit a big neckbreaker before getting a big suplex and a leg drop as the match went on.

Outside the ring, Waller sent Lumis over the announcer's desk before Saurav returned and shoved Lumis into the ring post. Back in the ring, Waller got his trademark stunner before picking up the win.

Result: Grayson Waller def. Dexter Lumis

Looks like @GraysonWWE has himself an insurance policy...#WWENXT https://t.co/ElQOJInkhA

Waller's new insurance policy walked out with him after the match as NXT continued.

Grade: B

They showed Walter attacking Malcolm Bivens in a short segment and Roderick Strong coming out to save him. Both men were set to face off in the main event.

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. The Creed Brothers - Dusty Cup Round 1 match on NXT

.@BrooksJensenWWE & #JoshBriggs are taking it to the #CreedBrothers! Who will advance to the semifinals of the #DustyClassic? #WWENXT @JuliusCreedWWE & @BrutusCreedwwe https://t.co/Mb3jF22FKY

Brutus and Jensen kicked off the match and Brooks got a huge knee before getting a dropkick and tagging in Briggs for a double team. Brutus came and tossed Jensen outside before they headed back to the ring.

After a break, Jensen and Julius headed outside before Brooks was sent into the railing and it bent from the impact. Back in the ring, The Creeds hit a Backbreaker Slam and a Sliding Clothesline before picking up the win.

Result: The Creed Brothers def. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

The Creed Brothers are moving on in the #DustyClassic! #WWENXT @JuliusCreedWWE @BrutusCreedwwe @Malcolmvelli https://t.co/3AuMjHb55W

Grade: B

