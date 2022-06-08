WWE NXT Results: Former champion confronts Breakker; Mandy Rose's next title opponent revealed - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (June 7th, 2022)

Carmelo Hayes kicked off NXT with Trick Williams and celebrated his title win from Saturday at NXT In Your House. Solo Sikoa came out and congratulated Hayes before reminding him that he had next in line for a title shot.

Melo said that the deal was between him and the 'last guy,' so no one cared. Solo threatened the champ before Grayson Waller walked out and teamed up with Melo and Trick to attack Sikoa.

Sikoa tried to fight back but was overpowered by the trio and got stomped out before NXT continued.

In the parking lot, we saw Tony D'Angelo using the Legado del Fantasma as his personal assistants. Before leaving, Tony told Santos to get in his ring gear because he had a match tonight.

WWE NXT Results (June 7th, 2022): Josh Briggs vs. Von Wagner

Von Wagner and Josh Briggs went at each other before the bell, and as the match started, Wagner was in control and sent Briggs outside before sending Jensen's broken arm into the apron.

Fallon Henley got on the apron and distracted the referee while Jensen snuck his cast off his arm and into the ring. Briggs hit Wagner in the head with the cast and picked up the win.

Result: Josh Briggs def. Von Wagner

Grade: C

Backstage on NXT, Chase U was handing a scholarship to their newest recruit Thea Hail when they had a run-in with the Pretty Deadly.

Santos Escobar vs. Nathan Frazer on NXT

Santos had the early advantage and locked in a hold, but Tony got up and said, "this is boring, do something else." Escobar was distracted, and Frazer caught him with a big move as he rolled outside.

Santos was hesitant to get back in the ring but went back in and tossed Frazer outside before hitting a dive through the ropes. Tony immediately walked up to Santos and said: "get that [move] out of your repertoire, no one likes that."

Escobar locked in a sharpshooter, and Tony was barking orders from ringside before the former Jefe had enough and muttered something at D'Angelo. Frazer got a springboard neck breaker and a standing Shooting Star Press for a near fall.

Escobar got a superkick and sent Frazer outside before one of Tony's associates handed him a crowbar. Santos threw the weapon back before the distraction allowed Frazer to hit the Phoenix Splash for the win.

Result: Nathan Frazer def. Santos Escobar

Grade: B

Bron Breakker was out next on NXT and put out an open challenge before Apollo Crews from the main roster came out but without his accent and Commander Azeez. Apollo said that he was back to 'make history' and told Bron that he'd see him 'down the road.'

Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez - NXT Women's Breakout Tournament Final

Perez was in trouble early on and was sent outside before Stratton locked in a hold-back in the ring. Perez managed to hit a big DDT off the counter and followed up with an elbow in the corner.

Roxanne tried to get a top rope move, but Stratton dragged her down by the arm, and she fell outside the ring. After a break on NXT, Stratton had a hold locked in before Perez got double knees from the ropes and unloaded on her.

Roxanne sent Tiffany outside and hit a dive before dragging her back to the ring and hitting a corkscrew senton but the pin was reversed. Stratton got the powerbomb but still couldn't get the pin.

Stratton went up top, but Perez managed to counter a moonsault attempt before getting the Pop Rox and picking up the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Tiffany Stratton

Grade: B

Mandy Rose came out and congratulated the winner before telling her that cashing in on her would be a terrible idea. The champ threatened Perez before a brawl broke out between Toxic Attraction and Perez & Cora Jade.

Indi Hartwell joined the fight and the numbers were evened before Toxic Attraction were tossed out of the ring.

We learned that Pretty Deadly had attacked Bodhi Hayward backstage on NXT and injured his arm.

Wendy Choo was being interviewed when Tiffany Stratton rushed in and yelled about a rematch. Wendy splashed her drink in Stratton's face before walking out.

Pretty Deadly vs. Andre Chase on NXT

Right off the bat, The Pretty Deadly were attacked by Andre Chase, who managed to dominate the former tag team champions for a good minute before the tables were turned. Chase was being hit with double team moves as Bodhi arrived on the stage seething in pain.

Thea Hail came out and told him not to do it before heading to the ring herself. Hail slapped one of the Pretty Deadly from the apron before Chase got back in control in the ring and hit a big slam. Pretty Deadly came back with a kick to Chase's head and hit the Spilled Milk before getting the pin.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. Andre Chase

Grade: B

Tony D'Angelo was backstage with his boys and told Carmelo that he had to fall in line with the Don or he would take Melo's title away.

Alba Fyre vs.Tatum Paxley on NXT

Paxley managed to roll Alba up early on but took a big slam. Fyre then got a near fall of her own. We got a bunch of reversals from both women before Alba got the Gory Bomb and a huge senton before picking up a quick victory.

Result: Alba Fyre def.Tatum Paxley

Lash Legend attacked Fyre on the ramp while she was celebrating and taunted her as she was lying on the floor.

Grade: D

Backstage on NXT, it looked like Diamond Mine was back to being friends again. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade then appeared and asked for a title shot, and the Creed Brothers agreed to it. Roderick Strong got really upset at them for accepting the challenge and said that they made a big mistake before walking out.

Solo Sikoa & Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller & Carmelo Hayes on NXT

Waller and Solo kicked off the match, and Apollo was tagged in early on. Crews hit a massive stalling vertical suplex and took Waller down. Melo was then tagged in and dropped Crews in the ring before locking in a submission hold, but Crews lifted him up and tossed him away.

Solo came in and sent both opponents outside before Crews hit a dive on them. After a break on NXT, Trick tried to interfere but was knocked off the apron before Solo was isolated by the heels.

Apollo was tagged back in and hit a big sequence of moves on Grayson before getting a near fall. Solo hit a superkick on Hayes and sent him outside before Waller tried to get the rolling cutter on Crews. Apollo reversed it into a powerbomb and picked up the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa & Apollo Crews def. Grayson Waller & Carmelo Hayes

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B+

We got the finals of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament while Apollo Crews made his return to NXT tonight.

