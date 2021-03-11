NXT Results: New titles unveiled; Former Champion confronts Balor

William Regal kicked off NXT with two major announcements. WrestleMania week would host a two-day special, TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, and it would take place on April 7th and 8th. Regal then called Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to the ring and the rest of the NXT Women's Division was out too at ringside.

William Regal crowned Kai and Gonzalez as the first-ever NXT Women's Tag Team champs and unveiled the new belts. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart came out and challenged for the new Championships and Regal made the match official.

Io Shirai (c) vs. Toni Storm for the NXT Women's Championship

Shirai was dominating early on and Storm slapped Io in the face before the NXT Women's Champion went for the Octopus lock. Storm countered a moonsault from the champ but took a 619 after the break. Io hit a missile dropkick and Storm came back with a superplex.

Storm hit a German Suplex followed by a bridge for another near fall. Shirai managed to hit a moonsault to the outside before Storm hit the Storm Zero but the champ kicked out.

Storm went for a flying headbutt off the top but was caught in the crossface again before she had no choice but to tap out.

Result: Io Shirai def. Toni Storm

Shirai retained her title in a great opening match

Match rating: B+

Backstage on NXT, Finn Balor said that Adam Cole didn't have anyone backing him up. He said that he beat Cole to win the belt and will beat him to keep it.

After a break on NXT, LA Knight was backstage, saying that it was time for his debut next week if anyone had that tingle in their loins. Bronson Reed attacked him and we got a quick cameo from Steve Corino.

