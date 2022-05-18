WWE NXT Results: High stakes NXT Title match confirmed for In Your House; Top faction hints at break up - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 17th, 2022)

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams kicked off NXT, and we headed for the opening match right away.

WWE NXT Results (May 17th, 2022): Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Solo Sikoa & Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa couldn't decide who would start the match, and they attacked Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes at the same time to start the bout. Sikoa was in the ring with Williams and tagged in Grimes before double-teaming Trick in the corner. The latter came back with a clothesline and got the tag before Sikoa tagged in as well.

Back after a break, Sikoa was in trouble and tagged Grimes back in who wiped out Hayes with a splash before taking out Williams from the apron. Grimes hit Williams with the Cave-In before Sikoa came in with the frog splash on Hayes and picked up the win.

Result: Cameron Grimes & Solo Sikoa def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Grade: B

Lash Legend vs. Tatum Paxley - NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Round 1

Tatum Paxley started off strong and hit a Rana off a counter before getting some dropkicks for a near fall. Paxley tried to lift Lash Legend but failed before Legend sent her into the ring post.

Legend got a stretch muffler submission in, but Paxley reversed it into a pin attempt. Paxley failed to lift Legend once more before hitting a suplex and a senton. She failed to lift Legend a third time before the latter got the pump kick and picked up the win.

Result: Lash Legend def. Tatum Paxley

Grade: C

Tony D'Angelo was backstage on NXT with his goons and said that he will take care of Santos Escobar without any help.

Duke Hudson was in an interview, but Bron Breakker interrupted him before making his entrance.

Bron Breakker was out next on NXT and said that Joe Gacy could 'kiss his @$$', in response to last week's offer to join him.

Gacy showed up on the balcony with the two hooded figures and set up a match at In Your House, with the stipulation that if Breakker gets disqualified, he will lose his title. Bron Breakker accepted the challenge before the show continued.

Indi Hartwell challenged Mandy Rose to a match in a backstage promo on NXT.

Backstage, Wes Lee and Nathan Frazer set up a future match on NXT.

The Creed Brothers vs. The Viking Raiders on NXT

The Creeds isolated Ivar early on and sent him outside before Erik tagged in and hit a big forearm. Julius Creed was caught in the ring as the Vikings hot-tagged in and out, but Brutus Creed was finally tagged in.

The Creeds dropkicked Ivar off the top rope to the outside before we headed for a break. Back on NXT, Ivar was in the ring and took out Julius with a huge lariat before knocking Brutus off the apron.

The Raiders got a near fall after Ivar hit a top rope suplex. He followed up with a splash but missed the target. All four men charged at each other before Roderick Strong came in to assist. Brutus tossed Strong out of the ring before the Vikings got their finisher on him and picked up the win.

Result: The Viking Raiders def. The Creed Brothers

Grade: B

Santos Escobar was backstage and said that he too wanted to face D'Angelo alone tonight. He hinted at a secret plan involving the Legado before the show continued.

Bron Breakker and Duke Hudson set up a match for next week following their run-in earlier in the night.

Andre Chase vs. Grayson Waller on NXT

Andre Chase was taking a beating early in the match but came back with a sunset flip for a near fall. Grayson Waller got a superkick before Chase tossed him into the turnbuckles.

Waller was tossed outside and landed on Bodhi Hayward before Chase went out to check on him. Back in the ring, Waller hit Chase with the rolling cutter and got the win.

Result: Grayson Waller def. Andre Chase

Grade: C

Backstage, Roderick Strong and The Creed Brothers had a falling out before Pretty Deadly showed up and a match was set up.

Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James - NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Round 1

Kiana James tried for an armbar early on before transitioning to a Boston Crab after landing some kicks. Roxanne Perez got a few quick pin attempts before James hit a backbreaker for a near fall of her own.

Perez hit a Side Russian Leg Sweep while James got a suplex for a near fall. James charged at Perez in the corner, but she countered into the Canadian Destroyer and picked up the win.

Result: Roxanne Perez def. Kiana James

Grade: C

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade were backstage, pretending to be Santos Escobar and Tony D'Angelo. The latter's goons Two Dimes and Stacks walked up and challenged them to a match for next week.

Backstage on NXT, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez had a run-in with Elektra Lopez.

Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer on NXT

Nathan Frazer got a near fall early on but was sent outside before Wes Lee got a big dive over the ropes. Frazer came back with a dive of his own but missed the following dive in the ring.

Lee got a near fall of a German Suplex before countering a big move off the top rope. Von Wagner attacked Frazer as the match went on and sent him outside before Lee attacked him.

Result: DNF

Wagner took down Lee, lifted him up, and tossed him all the way over to the announce desk!

Grade: B

Wes Lee and Sanga ran into each other backstage and set up a future match.

Santos Escobar vs. Tony D'Angelo on NXT

Tony D'Angelo got the early advantage and hit a neckbreaker before we headed for a break. Back on NXT, we saw Escobar take a powerbomb and lock in a submission move.

The match headed outside and Escobar sent D'Angelo into the steel steps and then back inside for a senton. D'Angelo got back in control and hit a few belly-to-belly suplexes before they climbed up to the top rope and Escobar hit a huge Rana.

D'Angelo was looking for his crowbar but the Legado had stolen it. The goons came in and a brawl broke out while Escobar went to his corner and got a set of brass knuckles. Santos Escobar wiped Tony D'Angelo out with the weapon and got the pin.

Result: Santos Escobar def. Tony D'Angelo

Grade: B

Joe Gacy showed up and talked about his upcoming match with Bron Breakker before laughing like a maniac as NXT went off the air.

Episode rating: B

We got two Round 1 matches in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament while Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy set up a title match for In Your House. Indi Hartwell called out Mandy Rose, while we got a great main event on tonight's show.

