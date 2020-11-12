NXT kicked off with a short video in honor of Veteran's Day before North American champ Johnny Gargano was in the ring to spin the wheel. The wheel was clearly rigged and Leon Ruff was chosen as the 'winner'. Ruff was excited for the title shot and the match started soon after.

Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Leon Ruff - NXT North American Championship match

The curse is real!

Ruff fell awkwardly as the match started and while he was fixing his ring gear, Gargano unloaded on him, taking him to the corner. Ruff came back with some hooks and a crossbody but was soon sent outside and into the barricades by the champ.

Damien Priest showed up on the other side of the barricades and Gargano taunted him. When Priest showed up on the open part of the stands, Gargano ran away in fear before almost getting rolled up in the ring for the three-count.

Ruff got a crucifix pin in the following struggle and picked up the win while Priest was watching and laughing from ringside.

Result: Leon Ruff def. Johnny Gargano to become the new NXT North American Champion

Match rating: B+

Backstage, Priest gave Ruff the keys to his black Dodge Challenger and told him to run away before Gargano came after him. Ruff was gone by the time Johnny showed up and tried to argue with Priest and William Regal that the match wasn't sanctioned.

We footage of Atlas attacking Escobar in the parking area before the show. A match was booked soon after for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Santos Escobar (c) vs. Jake Atlas - NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

Escobar got the early advantage on NXT with a series of knees to the gut before Escobar took Atlas down and trapped him in a submission. They got back to a vertical base and Escobar connected with another set of chops.