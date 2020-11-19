Welcome to another episode of NXT, ladies and gentlemen. Tonight's episode featured two championship bouts. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai would put her title on the line against Rhea Ripley. Would The Mosh Pit Kid finally regain what she felt was rightfully hers?

Johnny Gargano also had a chance to erase that heinous mark on his record last week. In an NXT North American Championship rematch, he looked to prove the importance of the Gargano way while demolishing Leon Ruff.

We also saw a Blindfold Match featuring Cameron Grimes and Dexter Lumis. Could Grimes finally rid himself of Lumis once and for all? Would the Tortured Artist give Grimes another reason to fear him?

Finn Balor returned to NXT tonight as well. What's the status of the NXT Champion? Read on to find out.

We kicked off the show with the NXT North American Championship. After Leon Ruff entered the ring, we got a video package of the underdog, but it was interrupted by Johnny Gargano.

Mr. NXT claimed that Ruff was just there to embarrass him, and it was all Damian Priest's plan. Ruff is a joke, and tonight the joke ends. He laid the NXT North American Champion out with a cheap elbow smash prior to the bell.

NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs Leon Ruff (c)

Johnny Gargano is tired of playing games

Gargano battered Ruff laying into him with rights and bouncing him around the corners. The first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion was steaming after his embarrassing loss last night and looked to make an example of Ruff. However, the NXT North American Champion had other ideas, bouncing around the ropes to evade Gargano's offense and hitting an incredible triple jump hurricanrana.

A dropkick took Gargano to the floor, and he followed with a big dive. However, when Ruff went for the crucifix pin, Ruff was caught, and Gargano nearly took his head off with a clothesline. Two lawn darts into the corner left Ruff struggling to stand.

Gargano set up for his DIY superkick, but a distraction from Damian Priest allowed Rush to nearly get a win with a schoolboy. A rebound clothesline laid out Gargano, and Ruff moved up for a senton bomb.

Gargano avoided, though, and planted that superkick right on the jaw of Ruff. A powerbomb bounced Ruff off the mat, and Gargano finished it with the One Final Beat. Ruff was pulled out of the ring by Damian Priest, who apologized before knocking him out with a right hand.

Results: Leon Ruff defeated Johnny Gargano via DQ on NXT.

Grade: B

I WAS SCREWED! ORLANDO SCREWJOB! — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 19, 2020

Johnny Gargano was beaten by Leon Ruff two weeks in a row. Priest laughed in the face of Johnny Wrestling, holding up a basically unconscious NXT North American Champion.

Cameron Grimes bragged about his bravery, stating that he wasn't afraid of Dexter Lumis anymore. After winning the Blindfold Match tonight, Grimes would put Lumis in his rearview mirror and go straight to the moon.