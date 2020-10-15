This week's episode of NXT featured, not just an NXT North American Championship bout, but two No.1 Contenders matches as well. Damien Priest would defend his title in the main event against Dexter Lumis.

However, Candice LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart also faced off for a future NXT Women's Championship bout at Halloween Havoc in a few weeks time. Breezango also learned who their new challengers would be when The Undisputed Era faced off against Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan tonight. We also saw the in-ring return of Toni Storm, and more matches announced for Halloween Havoc.

NXT started with one of the best matches of the night. The Undisputed Era faced off against One-Two aka The Brit-Am Brawlers for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships. It's one of the most underrated rivalries in WWE, and we got another fantastic chapter tonight.

Kyle O'Reilly said that they never got their hands on Ridge Holland, but if they did, he'd be in the same hospital bed he's in now. As far as who helped Holland, they'll find the culprits and give them a serious beating. Tonight is the second coming of the Golden Prophecy. All they have to do is take out Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, two of the hardest hitting Superstars in the company.

No. 1 Contenders Match: The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong) w/ Kyle O'Reilly vs One-Two on NXT

Oney Lorcan and Roderick Strong started the bout. The Star Destroyer caught Strong in an incredible leaping headscissor takedown, transitioning to an arm wrench and moving to his corner.

Danny Burch was in, and NXT's Guvnor went right after Strong's arm. A nasty armbreaker and some wrenching on the shoulder left Strong in a lot of pain, but he managed to tag out to Bobby Fish.

Burch and Fish went back and forth in a good brawling trade, with Burch getting the upper hand. Fish was cut off from his side of the ring as Burch continued to hit repeated armbreakers. Lorcan tagged in for a double Russian leg sweep and caught Strong running in with a double suplex for a two count on Fish.

Fish, eventually, got to his corner, but The Undisputed Era struggled to put a stop to the momentum of the Boston Brawler. They did manage to counter a double running blockbuster, launching Lorcan up for a back body drop, finally taking over the match for the first time tonight.

The multi-time NXT Tag Champions tore Lorcan apart throughout the commercial break as Breezango watched on. Fish got a little cocky, though, and missed a diving headbutt, allowing Lorcan to tag out to Burch.

Burch launched Fish into Strong and then popped the former NXT NA Champion up for a powerbomb, giving Burch a two-count. A double dropkick off of Bret's Rope lit up all of UE. Lorcan, recovered, tagged back in and nearly decapitated Roddy with a nasty running uppercut.

The double blockbuster connected, and One-Two set up for their elevated Implant DDT. Fish broke it up, leading to Lorcan taking Fish to the floor. A devastating headbutt and decleating clothesline demolished Roderick Strong.

The Impaler DDT spiked Strong for the pin, but Fish yanked Lorcan off the pin. Fish sent Lorcan into Burch, and a flash knee strike from Strong was enough to knock Burch out for the three.

Results: The Undisputed Era defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch via pinfall on NXT.

Grade: A

We got an update on Finn Balor, who underwent surgery on his jaw. William Regal said that they'll give it a few weeks before deciding what to do with the NXT Championship. Hopefully, The Prince of NXT will be able to recover fast enough that we won't need another title vacated.