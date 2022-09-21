WWE NXT Results: Top champion forced to forfeit title; Bron Breakker's next title opponent confirmed - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (September 20, 2022)

Shawn Michaels was backstage with Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes before NXT kicked off. Michaels told Solo that the North American Title match last week was not sanctioned, and he would have to relinquish his title. Solo handed his title over and HBK congratulated him for making it to SmackDown, where he will perform for the time being.

After Solo left, Melo asked if he could get his title back but HBK instead said that he would have to qualify for a ladder match and win the title at Halloween Havoc if he wanted to be champion again.

WWE NXT Results (September 20th, 2022): Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

The best of three series continued with the second match and Frazer was in control early on with a lariat and a Rana. Axiom went for a springboard crossbody but Frazer caught him with a dropkick before we headed for a break.

Back on NXT, Axiom got a near fall off an avalanche hip toss before countering a dive into a sleeper hold. Frazer got up but Axiom transitioned into a guillotine before the hold was broken. Frazer came back with a superplex and the Phoenix Splash for the win.

Result: Nathan Frazer def. Axiom

Grade: B+

Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley on NXT

Paxley and Jayne were in the ring early on and Dolin was tagged in with Toxic Attraction in control of the match. Paxley was isolated but eventually managed to make the tag before Nile came in and hit some big suplexes.

Nile got a big kick in the corner followed by a suplex on Jayne for a near fall. Dolin broke the pin and sent Paxley out of the ring before Jayne got an STO but Nile countered it. Toxic Attraction got back in control and hit the High/Low on Ivy for the win.

Result: Toxic Attraction def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

Grade: B

Joe Gacy and the Schizm were out next and said that those who opposed them would fall while those who followed them would be spared.

Gacy called out Cameron Grimes and said that the only choice he had left was to beat Grimes down. Malik and Edris attacked the trio mid-promo, and we headed for a match right away.

The Schizm vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade on NXT

Fowler and Blade kicked off the match and Enofe was tagged in early on before being isolated by The Schizm in the ring. Enofe and Malik managed to send The Schizm outside and hit a dive before we headed for a break.

Back on the show, The Schizm were able to hit a double-team move on Blade at ringside before joining Gacy for a group hug. Back in the ring, Blade was taken out by Schizm before getting the Ticket to Mayhem finisher on Enofe for the win.

Result: The Schizm def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

Grade: B-

Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo on NXT

Choo was in control early on and took Jade down before getting a headlock in. Jade was sent outside and dodged a baseball slide before beating Wendy down in the ring.

Choo was caught in a hold before getting a big kick and a lariat followed by a suplex and a cartwheel splash in the corner.

Jade sent Choo into the turnbuckles before getting a massive DDT for the win.

Result: Cora Jade def. Wendy Choo

After the match, Choo was in the ring when Lash Legend snuck up behind her and took her down with a big boot.

Grade: C

Carmelo Hayes was out next and said that he wanted everyone involved in calling the match with Solo Sikoa last week, fired. He wanted revenge but it would have to wait as Chase U came out to make the best of a 'teachable moment.' Chase U chased Melo and Hayes out of the ring before we headed for an impromptu match.

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Chase U on NXT

Chase got a hip toss early on before making the tag to Bodhi. Chase U isolated Melo and got some big elbow strikes before Williams was able to tag in. Chase got his trademark stomps after taking Williams down before making the tag.

Bodhi locked in a backbreaker rack on Williams but Melo came in with a blind tag and broke it up. Chase was tagged back in and got a pump kick on Melo before getting the win off a side press slam.

Result: Chase U def. Hayes and Williams

Grade: B

Von Wagner vs. Sanga on NXT

Sanga was in control early on and hit a big lariat before Wagner countered the following slam and got some strikes in. Sanga hit with strikes of his own and sent Wagner outside the ring.

Sanga went outside and hit a lariat before a distraction from Mr. Stone allowed Wagner to get back in control. Back in the ring, Wagner lifted Sanga and got a Samoan Drop before picking up the win.

Result: Von Wagner def. Sanga

Grade: C

Cameron Grimes was backstage and said that he would take down The Schizm next week.

Grayson Waller vs. Oro Mensah - Halloween Havoc Ladder Match Qualifier on NXT

The newcomer Mensah was being hit with some big moves from Waller early on but came back with a big kick in the corner. Mensah dodged some big moves and came back with an electric chair for a near fall.

Mensah got some elbow strikes in before Waller sent him down on the bottom rope and headed outside. Waller was setting up for the finish but Apollo Crews showed up at ringside and distracted him, allowing Mensah to get the pin off a spinning heel kick in the ring.

Result: Oro Mensah def. Grayson Waller

Grade: B

The Creed Brothers were arguing about who would beat Damon Kemp before deciding that they both wanted to end Kemp's career.

Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh on NXT

The two traded rollups early on before Tyler took control of the match with some big moves. JD took a big standing shooting star for a near fall before Bate got his spinning suplex for another two-count.

Bate kicked out of a 450 splash and a brainbuster from McDonagh before the two started laying down strikes in the ring. Tyler Bate was headed up the ropes and JD met him up there.

Tyler tried for a top rope finisher but JD got a Spanish Fly instead. McDonagh got the Devil Inside suplex before picking up the win.

Result: JD McDonagh def. Tyler Bate

After the match, Bron got in the ring to congratulate JD but then Ilja Dragunov's music hit and he made his return to NXT.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B+

Solo Sikoa was made to relinquish the North American Title while WWE announced a ladder match for the title at Halloween Havoc. Ilja Dragunov made his return to NXT while JD McDonagh earned an NXT Title shot tonight.

