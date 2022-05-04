WWE NXT Spring Breakin' (May 3, 2022) 3 biggest news stories: Bron Breakker attacked after retaining NXT title, final names for Women's Breakout Tournament revealed

This week was a special edition of NXT 2.0. The Tuesday night show was dubbed Spring Breakin' and was treated like a Premium Live Event. A number of high-stakes matches took place, with championships on the line and rivalries furthered.

The Spring Break theme was in full flow as soon as the broadcast kicked off, with the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly introducing the show next to a swimming pool. There was also a segment involving NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose tanning on a sunbed, where Wendy Choo tampered with the temperature and caused the champion to burn red.

With that being said, let's take a look at the three biggest news stories coming out of Spring Breakin'.

#3 Cameron Grimes retains the North American Championship

Spring Breakin' started off with Cameron Grimes defending the North American Championship against Solo Sikoa and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat Match. All three men gave it everything they had and put it all on the line in an edge-of-the-seat contest.

Following a series of nearfalls, Solo had Hayes in position for a Samoan Drop, only for the champion to fly into the ring and deliver a Cave-In to retain the championship. It was a breathtaking encounter that delivered on all fronts and left fans wanting more.

#2 Final names revealed for Women's Breakout Tournament

Next week, the Women's Breakout Tournament will begin. With Kianna James, Sloane Jacobs, Lash Legend and Arianna Grace already confirmed last week, four more names were announced to shore up the brackets, which have yet to be determined.

Vignettes were played to confirm that Fallon Henley and Tatum Paxley will enter. Roxanne Perez, formerly known as Rok-C, will participate and Nikkita Lyons' place in the tournament was announced in a post-show interview. The pool is certainly wide open and it should be an exciting couple of weeks of action.

#1 Bron Breakker is attacked after retaining the NXT Championship

Bron Breakker is attacked after his match

After weeks of mind games, NXT Champion Bron Breakker was finally able to get his hands on the tormenting Joe Gacy. Breakker wore his father's singlet in his honor, but the challenger was able to gain the upper hand early on in the main event contest.

Eventually, the champion built up some momentum and managed to deliver a devstating Spear to retain the title. However, after the match, two hooded figures wearing red masks appeared on the ring apron and then entered the ring to attack Breakker.

It has not been determined who the masked figures were as of this writing. Moving forward, it certainly looks as though the Breakker-Gacy feud will continue with a new layer now set to be added to the story arc.

Who do you think were Bron Breakker's attackers at the end of the show? Are you excited for the Women's Breakout Tournament set to begin next week? Let us know in the comments section below!

