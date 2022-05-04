WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Results: Backstage personality kidnapped; Mysterious figures invade after main event - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 3rd, 2022)

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly kicked off NXT Spring Breakin' and hyped the card for tonight before jumping in the pool.

WWE NXT Spring Breakin' Results (May 3rd, 2022): Cameron Grimes (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Solo Sikoa - NXT North American Championship match

Trick Williams was at ringside and Carmelo Hayes slapped Solo Sikoa right off the bat. Sikoa got a back body drop and Cameron Grimes came in with a Soccer Kick before Hayes rolled out of the ring. Hayes got some big springboard dives before he was hit with a senton from Sikoa but managed to get his knees up in time.

We got a small Tower of Doom spot before Sikoa powerbombed Hayes on top of Grimes. Sikoa followed up with a Spinning Uranage before Grimes dropped him from the ropes with a kick.

Grimes got two big hurricanrnanas before missing the Cave-In on Hayes, which was countered. Sikoa went for a splash but Grimes broke up the pin. Sikoa and Hayes were in the middle of a grapple when Grimes came in with the Cave-In on both of them and picked up the win!

Result: Cameron Grimes def. Carmelo Hayes & Solo Sikoa to retain the NXT North American Championship

Grade: B

We saw Mandy Rose at a tanning booth and Wendy Choo snuck up on her and changed the settings on the machine, which turned her into Mandy orange.

Backstage, Diamond Mine looked like they were getting a little tired of their leader Roderick Strong. Indi Hartwell and Duke Hudson were backstage and had some tension before they both walked out.

Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller at NXT Spring Breakin'

Nathan Frazer's entrance music was quite epic as he made his NXT debut against Grayson Waller. Waller was caught in a headlock early on and he tried to break the hold but Frazer went right back to it. Waller was sent outside and ran away before Frazer could hit the dive.

Waller got some clubbing blows as we went back to the ring and sent Frazer outside before taking him out with a clothesline. Waller tore up one of the decorative beachballs before we headed back to the match.

Back after a break, Frazer got a series of superkicks but Waller still had control of the match. Waller dropped Frazer from the top rope before setting him up for a dive but an air horn from Andre Chase made him fall down. Frazer used the distraction to hit a reverse Phoenix Splash and picked up the win.

Result: Nathan Frazer def. Grayson Waller

Grade: B+

Santos Escobar and Tony D'Angelo were at a mob boss-style meeting at a very cramped Italian restaurant. Escobar said that no one trusted D'Angelo's leadership and that the latter was playing games with him.

Tony D'Angelo said that there was enough 'business' in NXT to split between the two 'families'. They proposed a truce and apologized to each other before shaking hands and toasting to be peaceful.

The Viking Raiders were backstage and were greeted by Pretty Deadly. The Vikings threatened the champions who quickly scurried away.

Natalya & Lash Legend vs. Cora Jade & Nikkita Lyons at NXT Spring Breakin'

Natalya and Lash Legend isolated Cora Jade right off the bat but Jade managed to get a near fall off a rollup. Nikkita Lyons came in and helped Jade take Natalya down before she got the tag to Legend.

Legend hit a vertical suplex on Lyons before the two dropped outside the ring. Back after a break, Legend and Natalya isolated Jade once more and kept her from making the tag.

Nikkita Lyons and Lash Legend were in the ring when Natalya accidentally kicked Legend. She tried to apologize to Legend but was tossed out of the ring. Lyons landed her split drop on Legend before Cora Jade hit a Senton and picked up the win.

Result: Nikkita Lyons & Cora Jade def. Lash Legend & Natalya

Grade: B

Toxic Attraction were at the beach when Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez showed up, stole their stuff, and ran away.

The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers at NXT Spring Breakin'

The Vikings had the early advantage and drove the Creeds into either corner before splashing on them. They hit Julius Creed with the combined powerslam before Brutus Creed was tagged in. Julius came back in and dropped his brother on top of Erik.

Erik managed to get his knees up for the next slam before Ivar hit a big splash on the outside. Back after a break, Ivar dropped Erik on top of Brutus with a powerbomb before getting a splash for a near fall.

Ivar went up top again but Julius followed him up and hit a superplex. Ivar tagged Erik, who came in for the combined finisher on Julius but Brutus broke up the pin. Roderick Strong rushed in and hit Erik on the ropes with a knee strike and the Creeds used the distraction to pick up the win.

Result: The Creed Brothers def. The Viking Raiders

Grade: B

Santos Escobar was backstage and kidnapped AJ Galante in order to get back at Tony D'Angelo.

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Joe Gacy - NXT Championship match at NXT Spring Breakin'

Joe Gacy was being tossed around the ring as the match began and Bron Breakker sent him outside before getting some kicks off the apron. Gacy came back with some strikes and dropped Breakker from the apron before dragging him back to ringside.

Back after a break at NXT Spring Breakin', Gacy dropped Breakker from the ropes before getting a near fall off a slam. Gacy got an inverted neckbreaker in before sending Breakker outside before trying for a dive but was met with a strike from the champion.

Breakker hit a Rana and big slam before Gacy got a massive powerbomb for a near fall. Gacy tried for his finisher but Breakker countered it and hit a spear off the ropes to pick up the win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. Joe Gacy to retain the NXT Championship

Breakker was celebrating his win when two hooded guys with masks showed up behind him and the show went off the air.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got a great debut from Nathan Frazer at NXT Spring Breakin' while Cameron Grimes retained his title. The Creed Brothers picked up a big win over The Viking Raiders and we got a hard-hitting main event at Spring Breakin'.

