WWE NXT Stand & Deliver - 5 potential finishes to Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker

Several high-profile matches are set for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver this year. Mandy Rose will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray in a Fatal four-way match. Carmelo Hayes will also put his NXT North American Championship on the line in a ladder match.

However, the biggest match of Saturday night will be between Bron Breakker and Dolph Ziggler. The two superstars will compete for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver 2022.

Breakker has been dominant since his debut and has picked up some big wins. The 24-year-old star's rise on the brand was halted by Dolph Ziggler, who abruptly ended his NXT Championship reign several weeks ago.

Will Bron take back the title on Saturday night? Or will The Show Off continue his reign with another big win at the show? Take a look at the five ways the match between Dolph Ziggler and Bron Breakker could come to an end at Stand & Deliver.

#5. Dolph Ziggler picks up a clean win to continue his run on NXT 2.0

At Roadblock, Dolph Ziggler surprised the WWE Universe by pinning Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT Championship. It was a big win for The Show Off, who has admitted that he wasn't initially told that he would be winning a title on the brand.

Since winning the championship, Ziggler has successfully defended it against LA Knight. Robert Roode had played a significant role in Ziggler's victories on the brand.

However, things could change at Stand & Deliver. WWE could allow Ziggler to take down Bron Breakker with a Superkick and pin him clean to retain the title. The Show Off has done well with the championship and has taken it to RAW with him.

The brand can get a lot more exposure if Ziggler continues to hold the title for longer. So it would be a brilliant idea to give him a clean win over Breakker and move the latter to RAW following WrestleMania 38.

#4. Tony D'Angelo interferes to end the match with a disqualification

Tony could enter the title picture next

Tony D’Angelo will compete against Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Stand & Deliver. The former is looking to conquer Ciampa at the event and send him home. It will be one of the best grudge matches of the night.

WWE might award the young star the victory to push ahead as a top newcomer. He has already had some good matches against Pete Dunne to prove himself.

If that ends up being the case, then D'Angelo could get involved in the main event of the night in hopes of entering the top championship picture. He could come out to ringside and attack Robert Roode before taking the two competitors down in the ring with his Crowbar.

The angle would protect both Bron Breakker and Dolph Ziggler from a clean loss. It would also allow the brand to stretch the storyline for longer by adding Tony D to it.

#3. Robert Roode helps Dolph Ziggler retain his title

Robert Roode could help Ziggler retain the title

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler have been in a partnership for quite some time now. Roode was instrumental in Ziggler winning his first NXT Championship.

At Stand & Deliver, Roode will likely accompany Ziggler during the match. He will try to distract the challenger throughout the contest to help his partner get the upper hand.

Roode could help Ziggler takedown Bron Breakker behind the referee's back and pick up the win. It would be a great way to keep the title on the veteran while allowing Breakker to make his main roster move.

The Show Off has done an excellent job at bringing more viewers to the brand over the past several weeks. He could carry the title for longer to give some more superstars a good rub before dropping it to a rising star like Grayson Waller or Carmello Hayes.

#2. Bron Breakker delivers a powerslam to win back his championship

Bron Breakker has been the most dominant force since NXT's rebranding. He has run through many top superstars, including Tommaso Ciampa, Roderick Strong, and Santos Escobar.

He won the NXT Championship relatively early in his career, and the writers seem to have a lot of faith in the rising star. At Stand & Deliver, Breakker could be awarded another massive victory to help boost his career.

The one-on-one match will give Breakker a chance to pin the former World Heavyweight Champion to win the title back. He could deliver a powerslam from the top rope for maximum impact before pinning The Show Off to become a two-time NXT Champion.

Breakker has a bright future ahead of him in the company. The creative team has been backing him up, and Ziggler has worked well to give him a push on the brand. He could provide Breakker a good match at the big show before handing over the title back to him.

#1. Bron Breakker gets attacked following his title win at Stand & Deliver

Gunther could enter the title picture at Stand & Deliver

Many superstars are waiting in line for their shot at the NXT Championship. LA Knight recently got his shot at Dolph Ziggler and his title but failed to pick up the win.

Gunther was not pleased with Knight jumping the line and getting a title shot. The two men will compete in a one-on-one match at Stand & Deliver.

WWE could put the spotlight on Gunther in this clash as he has been dominant since the beginning of his run. He feels like the perfect superstar to enter the top title picture next.

He could appear after Bron Breakker's win at the show and attack him to make a statement. The Ring General could deliver a couple of powerbombs to Breakker and knock him out cold.

A match between Breakker and Gunther for the NXT Championship will be outstanding. Beginning the rivalry at Stand & Deliver will give the writers a chance to build on it for a few weeks before allowing the two superstars to go head-to-head.

