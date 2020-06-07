WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House (7th June 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of TakeOver: In Your House

Will we have new champions crowned at TakeOver: In Your House?

The main focus will be on the three title matches with Adam Cole, Charlotte Flair and Keith Lee putting their respective Championships on the line at TakeOver: In Your House.

In Your House is back

An old WWE classic comes to us in a new avatar as NXT TakeOver: In Your House will take place on June 7th. After having TakeOver: Tampa Bay cancelled due to prevailing conditions, the NXT Universe has been eagerly waiting for a TakeOver event. They have their wish fulfilled in the form of a strong card.

Charlotte Flair will face the strongest test to her NXT Women's Championship reign at TakeOver: In Your House as she defends the title against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match. These three women are at the top of their game and it will be anyone's guess as to who will walk out of TakeOver: In Your House as the new champion.

Keith Lee will defend his NXT North American Championship against Johnny Gargano in what will be an interesting battle. Johnny Wrestling got one over The Limitless One on NXT before TakeOver: In Your House and has been on a roll since putting his Rebelheart persona to rest. Will Gargano take the title away from The Limitless One?

Apart from these three title matches, TakeOver: In Your House will feature the much-anticipated battle between Tommaso Ciampa and Karrion Kross. The new NXT Superstar decided to make a big splash at the expense of The Blackheart and put him on the shelf for sometime.

Ciampa has claimed that when it comes to TakeOvers, he is a different animal altogether and Kross will have to be aware of it. In what promises to be an interesting fight, who will emerge on top?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Sunday, June 7, 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT (US) | 12 AM Monday (UK)

Where to watch WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House?

NXT TakeOver: In Your House can be watched live on WWE Network.

Follow all the live updates from TakeOver: In Your House right here on Sportskeeda.