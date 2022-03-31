5 things that must happen at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

WrestleMania weekend will host this year’s NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Loaded with top matches, the event will take place on Saturday night.

Bron Breakker will finally get his hands on Dolph Ziggler in a singles match at the show. He will look to win back the title he was never pinned for.

Mandy Rose will defend her title for the first time since the beginning of February. She last had a title match against Kay Lee Ray. Will The Golden Goddess hold her nerves and retain her title against Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Lee Ray in a Fatal 4-Way match?

The Creed Brothers and MSK will challenge Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championships at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. It will be interesting to see how Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defend their titles against the two top teams.

Gunther and LA Knight will go to war after weeks of getting in each other’s face. Carmelo Hayes will also defend his North American Championship against four top superstars in a ladder match.

Tommaso Ciampa will also face Tony D’Angelo in what could be called a grudge match. Will D’Angelo end Ciampa’s career at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver?

Take a look at the five things that must happen at this year’s NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

#5. Grayson Waller must become the new North American Champion

WWE NXT has booked a ladder match for the North American Championship at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against four superstars in one of the most entertaining matches on the card.

Santos Escobar is one of the front runners to win the title at TakeOver. The leader of Legado del Fantasma has already won the Cruiserweight Championship in the past but lost it to Hayes in a title unification match.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa is another bright prospect who could win the title and get a strong push on the brand. He has done well to build himself as a top competitor on NXT.

However, WWE must allow Grayson Waller to win the title at the upcoming event. Waller has been one of the best heels on the brand of late. He will likely use Sanga's services to his advantage in the contest.

Melo has had a great run with the title, and he could move on to the NXT title picture sooner rather than later. A win for Waller would give him another great push on the brand. He has already competed against AJ Styles to put himself on the map, and the title could take him to new heights. A ladder match would be a great way to take the championship off one heel and put it on another.

#4. Imperium must retain the NXT Tag Team Championships at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

The two men deserve a longer reign with the titles

Imperium are set to defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers and MSK on Saturday night. While the Creed Brothers earned their shot by winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament, MSK entered the picture without any qualification.

Brutus and Julius Creed have been doing a great job as part of The Diamond Mine. However, the two men are already looking prepared for their next rivalry. The two men were attacked in the parking lot a couple of weeks ago. Their gym was destroyed by two masked men on last week's show. The miscreants could reemerge to attack the brothers during the contest and cost them their opportunity.

Meanwhile, MSK has already had a good run with the title earlier. That said, Wes Lee and Nash Carter may have only been added to the match to take the pinfall.

Therefore, WWE must ensure that Imperium retains their NXT Tag Team Championships after a good match. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner have been doing a good job with the titles, and they need to hold the title longer to come across as a threat on the brand.

#3. Toxic Attraction must prevent Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray from winning at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Toxic Attraction could help Mandy Rose retain her title

Mandy Rose will put her title on the line in a multi-woman match at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The NXT Women’s Champion has been prominent on the brand even though she hasn’t competed in many matches.

Cora Jade has emerged as her top competitor in recent months. She has already defeated Rose once and has been in a rivalry with The Golden Goddess for some time.

Meanwhile, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray shocked the WWE Universe by challenging Rose for the NXT Women's title after winning the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament. Earlier, it was expected that the two women would take a shot at Toxic Attraction’s tag team titles.

Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne will defend their titles against Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez in a match at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. However, WWE must allow them to attack Shirai and Lee Ray during the contest. The angle would take the two women out from the match and give Rose or Jade the chance to take the title home.

It will also keep the doors open to a tag team match between Toxic Attraction and the team of Shirai & Lee Ray. The two babyfaces could be the perfect superstars to hold the title next.

#2. Bron Breakker must win back the WWE NXT Championship

Bron Breakker had a short first run with the NXT Championship. The massive superstar was expected to hold the title for a long time, but Dolph Ziggler had other ideas. The RAW Superstar arrived on NXT and pinned Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat Match to take the title off Breakker.

At TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, the two superstars will compete for the championship in a one-on-one match. Ziggler will have to pin or submit Breakker if he wants to keep his title. He will rely on Robert Roode to help him pick up the win.

However, WWE must allow Breakker to level Roode outside the ring and hit a massive powerslam to The Show-Off to win back the NXT Championship. The win will give Breakker a huge boost and begin his second reign as the top champion.

Ziggler has done a great job at giving the brand a boost, and it’s time for him to return to RAW after putting over a couple of superstars.

#1. Gunther must attack Bron Breakker following his match against Dolph Ziggler

Gunther could move onto his next assignment after defeating LA Knight

Gunther will face LA Knight in a one-on-one match at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. The two men have been arguing about who's in line for the next shot at the top title.

Not too long ago, Gunther had a great run with the NXT UK Championship. The Ring General has already put on a couple of great matches since moving to the brand.

WWE must allow him to defeat Knight at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and continue his dominance. He must then come out after the main event and attack Bron Breakker.

Knocking Breakker out with a powerbomb will give Gunther a chance to come across as the biggest threat on the brand. He can then automatically enter the top championship picture opposite Breakker.

The two big men have the skills to put on a hard-hitting match. It would be great to see the two dominant forces go head-to-head in a few matches to take NXT to the next level.

