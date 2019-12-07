WWE NXT vs AEW Dynamite: Who won the Wednesday Night Wars? (6th December 2019)

It's the Wednesday Night Wars!

In terms of viewership figures, this week's episodes of WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite were closer than ever.

This week's 'Wednesday Night Wars' saw an incredibly close battle for midweek dominance, with Dynamite drawing a total of 851,000 viewers and NXT being hot on their heels on 845,000 viewers - but which show was actually the better show?

Last week, I gave NXT the edge following an incredibly impressive, non-stop show - but who wins the week this week? Let's take a look back at both shows before I deliver my verdict.

WWE NXT

Keith Lee had another breakout performance

This week's NXT would start off differently than advertised, with Killian Dain's scheduled opponent Damian Priest not medically cleared to compete. Priest's replacement would be former WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, with the pair putting on a spectacular match that would end very creatively, with the Bruiserweight knocking out Dain with a sleeper hold on the turnbuckle, with Dain falling off and crushing Dunne to pick up the win - despite not knowing too much about it.

NXT Champion Shayna Baszler would also defeat Xia Li after an incredibly physical contest, while Forgotten Sons defeated Alanis & Ruff. However, a rough night for Ruff wouldn't stop there, as Jaxson Ryker spiked him on the apron in arguably the most insane spot of the night.

Another advertised match wouldn't go ahead, with Rhea Ripley vs Dakota Kai ending in chaos before it even began with Mia Yim rushing the ring to attack Kai, and Ripley being ambushed by Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke with an NXT Women's Championship Match set for December 18th.

In two weeks, on the December 18th episode of #WWENXT, Rhea Ripley will challenge Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s Championship! pic.twitter.com/hsKdhKVGFL — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) December 5, 2019

Kassius Ohno would return to NXT and issue an open challenge, to be defeated by a man who's no stranger to beating him - Matt Riddle. Another, more impressive, return would see Kushida return to face Cameron Grimes after the latter took out Raul Mendoza. Kushida emerged victorious.

The main event of the night saw The Undisputed Era - minus Bobby Fish - take on Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. Now, there's not much I can say here aside from, with all those ingredients, this was always going to be great. Lee, Dijakovic, and Ciampa picked up the win after a hectic contest which would see Finn Balor rush the ring. Lee would get his retribution and create yet another classic GIF in the process.

Me planning out how I’m going to spend all my wages on stuff I want but don’t need:



Bills: pic.twitter.com/rWNEtBUKjn — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) December 6, 2019

Now, arguably the best thing about NXT right now is how WWE are utilising the NXT Championship as being a much-sought-after prize with EVERYONE chasing it. The show would end with the culmination of this as William Regal revealed that Adam Cole will defend his title against either Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, or Keith Lee, with those three men facing off against each other next week in a Triple Threat Match for the right to challenge Cole on December 18th.

