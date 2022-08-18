WWE NXT vs. NXT UK: Worlds Collide - 5 possible dream matches

The latest edition of WWE NXT on USA Network was a special titled "NXT Heatwave". The big event featured a plethora of championship and high stakes bouts, including a Street Fight. The show was a success both creatively and in terms of ratings, as it had the most viewers for any WWE NXT episode in nearly a year.

Despite the enormity of the show, the biggest talking point coming out of the event wasn't necessarily the incredible bouts. Instead, fans are talking about the NXT UK invasion that took place.

Five regulars from the British brand appeared on NXT including Blair Davenport, Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Tyler Bate. Blair had a backstage confrontation with Indi Hartwell, Gallus attacked Diamond Mine, and Tyler Bate had a statedown with Bron Breakker.

Fans are curious as to why the United Kingdom stars appeared. There's a lot of speculation over the possible reasoning, but Vic Joseph emphasizing "worlds colliding" at the end of the episode leads many to believe a new NXT vs. NXT UK: Worlds Collide special will be taking place.

If the Worlds Collide concept does return, it'll be the first in a few years following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Below are 5 possible dream matches for WWE NXT vs. NXT UK: Worlds Collide.

#5. Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez

On WWE NXT Heatwave, Indi Hartwell was backstage talking to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance before being given a letter. It might appear as if the message came from Dexter Lumis, who was recently rehired by WWE. Hartwell's excitement was cut short, however, as NXT UK's Blair Davenport popped in to interrupt.

Blair is one of the top female stars on the NXT UK brand. She is supremely talented, solid on the microphone, and has star potential.

If Blair Davenport is to appear on WWE NXT for Worlds Collide, the talented star needs a standout match. One opponent who would be perfect for Blair is Roxanne Perez. In Perez's short time on NXT, she's become a major fan favorite both due to her likable personality and her in-ring skills. Davenport vs. Perez would have a great clash of personalities while likely delivering high-quality action in the ring.

#4. Noam Dar vs. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes, the A-Champion, believes that while he is the WWE NXT North American Champion, the title is the most prestigious on the brand. Given the quality of bouts he has, Hayes may have a point. At NXT Heatwave, he successfully retained the title against Giovanni Vinci.

The NXT UK equivalent to Carmelo Hayes may be Noam Dar. Supernova 11 first joined WWE following the Cruiserweight Classic. He was a member of the 205 Live brand for quite some time before joining NXT UK. On the British brand, he's held the NXT UK Heritage Cup and has a track record of incredible matches.

If a new Worlds Collide event were to take place, pitting NXT UK and WWE NXT stars against each other, Noam Dar vs. Carmelo Hayes could steal the show. While both wrestlers have cocky heel flares, the action will keep fans hooked.

#3. Diamond Mine vs. Gallus

Diamond Mine

Diamond Mine hasn't been on the same page lately. Roderick Strong's ego has reached unfathomable levels while The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile, and potentially even Damon Kemp seem frustrated by it. On WWE NXT Heatwave, it appeared as if things were coming to a head when Julius Creed confronted him in the middle of the ring.

Out of nowhere, Wolfgang, Joe Coffey, and Mark Coffey attacked all four male members of the faction and left them laying. Gallus stood tall over the bodies of Diamond Mine. While the reasoning for this attack isn't known, their impact has certainly been felt.

The assault on Diamond Mine will not end positively for Gallus. Strong, The Creed Brothers, and Kemp will likely aim for revenge as soon as the next episode of WWE NXT. Ideally, the rivalry could culminate with a big six-man tag team match at Worlds Collide. Roderick Strong and The Creed Brothers taking on Gallus would be an intriguing bout, and definitely a hard-hitting one.

#2. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose vs. NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose had a good night at NXT Heatwave. After an impressive reign as the NXT Women's Champion, many expected Rose to finally drop the title in preparation for a return to the main roster. Instead, she had a hard-fought bout with Zoey Stark and came out on top.

The current NXT UK Women's Champion is Meiko Satomura. Satomura is a Japanese legend whose career even dates back to World Championship Wrestling in 1990s. In addition to being the WWE NXT UK Women's Champion, The Final Boss also helps train superstars at the United Kingdom Performance Center.

If the Champion vs. Champion concept takes place at a potential Worlds Collide event, then Mandy Rose will be taking on Meiko Satomura. The match could be intriguing as Meiko is an incredible wrestler and Rose is highly underrated. She's improved tremendously over the last few years and a high-profile bout with Meiko would only further her growth.

#1. WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate

Bron Breakker

On WWE NXT Heatwave, Bron Breakker battled JD McDonagh in the main event with his NXT Championship on the line. After a great back-and-forth bout, Breakker defeated The Irish Ace and stood tall, expecting the show to come to a close. Instead, he was in for quite the surprise.

NXT UK's Tyler Bate walked out to confront The Big Bad Booty Nephew. On Bate's shoulder was the United Kingdom Championship. Ilja Dragunov had to relinquish the belt due to injury and a tournament went on to decide a new winner. Bate has won the tournament and the title.

Spoilers aside, Bate confronting Breakker is a big deal. The two top champions of their respective brands going toe-to-toe could make for some incredible programming. Additionally, The Big Strong Boi could potentially get Bron to the next level if the two have a big-time match.

It remains to be seen if the sudden influx of NXT UK stars appearing on WWE NXT is for a Worlds Collide special. If it does end up being a case of NXT battling NXT UK, fans will be in for quite the treat. There's a wealth of talent on both brands who could potentially have incredible matches together.

