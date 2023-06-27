WWE omits major star's contributions to Money in the Bank matches? All you need to know about the impressive stats

WWE aired a special video package for Money in the Bank on RAW this week. The vignette focused on the huge statistics pertaining to the spectacle. Fans were quick to point out that the promo made no mention of former WWE star CM Punk's incredible accomplishments in Money in the Bank matches.

The star in question is none other than CM Punk. The Second City Saint is the only man in the history of the company to win consecutive Money in the Bank ladder matches. He's also had the distinction of successfully cashing in the briefcase in consecutive years.

Punk first won the briefcase at WrestleMania 24. He successfully cashed in his contract on then-World Heavyweight Champion Edge following an assault by Batista on the June 30, 2008, episode of RAW. He took out The Rated-R Superstar with a GTS.

His second briefcase win came at WrestleMania 25 on April 5, 2009. Punk defeated Christian, Finlay, Kane, Kofi Kingston, Mark Henry, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin. He would successfully cash in the contract on Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules 2009.

WWE added another match to Money in the Bank 2023

WWE announced during the June 26, 2023, episode of RAW that Matt Riddle will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at their upcoming premium live event his Saturday. The Original Bro issued the challenge during an interview segment with Byron Saxton before RAW.

The champion and challenger also got physical following Gunther's win against Sami Zayn during the show. Imperium had the advantage over Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn until Riddle showed up to even the odds against the heel stable.

It remains to be seen who will come out as the winner in a clash of titans this Saturday in London.

