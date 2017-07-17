WWE News: Paige and Alberto El Patron "spotted" together at a football game

More information has come to light.

by Joe Campbell News 17 Jul 2017, 14:41 IST

With each passing day, they seem to create more headlines

What’s the story?

According to a recent report by PWInsider, a reader known as Victoria Gonzales sent in a video that depicted WWE’s Paige and Alberto El Patron, the current GFW World Champion, together in public for the very first time since their highly publicised airport incident.

In case you didn’t know...

Paige and El Patron have been quite the controversial couple over the past couple of years. They recently hit the headlines after it was alleged that El Patron became aggressive towards Paige in an incident that was described as a “domestic violence battery” by the Orlando Police that dealt with the situation. Despite this, no arrests were made at the time. Since then, Paige has been publically defending El Patron, despite members of her family openly stating that they are worried for her and concerned about the relationship.

The heart of the matter

It is strongly rumoured that Victoria Gonzales is actually Paige and that she sent this information to PWInsider to ensure that the public image of her and El Patron’s relationship is not damaged any further. For the first time since their airport bust up, Paige and El Patron were seen at a local football match in San Antonio, Texas. Currently, Alberto is suspended by GFW as a result of Orlando Police launching an investigation against him for suspected domestic violence. Here is the video of Paige and Alberto together. It looks suspicious because Paige clearly knows she’s being filmed, even looking a the camera once:

Reader Victoria Gonzales sent along this video of @PrideOfMexico & @RealPaigeWWE at soccer game in San Antonio today. pic.twitter.com/rQq0vvkKaQ — PWInsider.com (@PWInsidercom) July 17, 2017

Also read: 5 ideas for Paige’s return to professional wrestling

In a further bid to protect their public image, Paige has stated that she was the aggressor in the situation and that there was nothing untoward occurring. This seems rather unlikely, however, because eyewitnesses appear to have a different version of what went on at the airport as well as the fact that Orlando Police have stated that El Patron is the only person under investigation and not Paige.

What’s next?

It’s very difficult to tell how this developing story will unfold. In all likelihood, there will continue to be a host of conflicting stories concerning the situation, due to Paige wanting to defend her boyfriend and the fact that barely any of the details regarding the situation have been officially confirmed.

As Orlando Police progress with their investigations, there will undoubtedly be new information on the subject in the near future. Paige and El Patron are both frequently in the public eye, and unfortunately for them, this story is not about to die down anytime soon.

Author’s take

This situation is a very difficult one. On the one hand, it does appear that Paige and El Patron getting together has resulted in a very toxic and negative relationship for the pair of them. However, on the other hand, it is ultimately entirely up to them how they conduct their lives.

Some people may disapprove of the relationship; others claim that both their careers have suffered as a result, but this really isn’t a subject that should be up for comprehensive discussion. In my opinion, people need to stop obsessing over Paige and El Patron and allow them to work through any issues they may have without the constant glare of the public eye.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com