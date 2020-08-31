From a Triple Threat No Disqualification main event to Keith Lee's singles debut on pay-per-view after his arrival on RAW, WWE Payback 2020 featured many contrasting moments.

The past few weeks have been quite exciting for the WWE Universe. Despite being the second pay-per-view in a span of seven days, WWE Payback featured a solid card from start to finish. Even though it wasn't as exciting as last week's SummerSlam, a lot of major stories unraveled during the course of the event.

Here are the five biggest news stories from WWE Payback 2020.

#5: Bobby Lashley became the new United States Champion at WWE Payback

The main show of this year's WWE Payback kicked off with the match between Apollo Crews and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship.

Heading into this fight, Lashley was established as one of the strongest men in the entire WWE roster today. The All-Mighty has been on a roll ever since aligning himself with MVP. Despite being the champion, Apollo was touted as the obvious underdog heading into this bout.

In a back and forth match that lasted a little less than ten minutes, Lashley became a two-time US Champion after Crews was forced to tap out to the Full Lashley Lock. The feud between The Hurt Business and Apollo Crews, though, is far from over.

As a whole, this was a good booking decision for the future of WWE RAW.

Despite being a heel, Bobby Lashley didn't need to cheat in order to dethrone Apollo Crews as the US Champion, and this just goes on to show how committed WWE are in establishing Bobby Lashley as an unstoppable beast.