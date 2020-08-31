WWE Payback 2020: 5 Biggest questions after the PPV

WWE Payback did not boast of the most mouth-watering card and predictable outcomes didn't help in building the required hype for the PPV. However, the matches surely delivered and once again WWE managed to get the length of the show spot on.

Every title on the line at Payback changed hands as we witnessed a few surprising results on the night. WWE generally lays down the breadcrumbs for potential storylines during their shows and here as well, there are a few things left for fans to ponder.

On that note, let us look at the five biggest questions after Payback 2020.

#5 Will Sasha Banks and Bayley split up after the events of Payback 2020?

After ruling the roost on RAW and SmackDown as Bayley Dos Straps and 2 Beltz Banks, the Golden Role Models have seen their momentum chipping away since SummerSlam. Firstly, Sasha Banks failed to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka and now, the duo has dropped their tag team titles to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

The visuals following the match displayed an exasperated Bayley as an annoyed Banks continuously glanced at her best friend. That staredown might itself be an Easter Egg that The Legit Boss has had enough. After all, it was Bayley who didn't come to her rescue at SummerSlam and at Payback too it was her who tapped out.

People make art in a lot of different ways. This is the kind I like. #wwepayback #4hw pic.twitter.com/j7i7XTRH64 — Jessamyn Duke (@jessamynduke) August 31, 2020

Both the Superstars hold a grand total of one championship right now and Banks had admitted earlier that she was jealous of Bayley because she held more titles. So will this be reason enough for dissension between the duo?

Another question that's yet to be answered is who will turn face to make this match happen if that indeed is the route WWE wants to take. We'll find out the answer only on the next iteration of SmackDown.