WWE Payback 2020 - Best and worst- Major heel turn & face turn teased, Big mistake with Roman Reigns & Randy Orton?

It's not that WWE Payback 2020 was an underwhelming pay-per-view, because, for what it was worth, one can actually go so far as to say that it was a pretty solid show overall. It's just that WWE Payback 2020 aired one week after SummerSlam, and there's only so much of a good thing that one can take, and in the case of this reviewer particularly, there was a case of sensory overload.

That said, overall, there were far more positives than there were negatives, at WWE Payback 2020, which was actually a very top-heavy show. If you missed the opening matches, with the exception of the United States Championship match, you wouldn't really miss much.

So before you read the official 'Best and Worst' column for WWE Payback 2020, you are welcome to chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

#1 Best: Roman Reigns finally turns heel at WWE Payback 2020

No, Roman Reigns would not sign the contract for his big Universal Championship match at WWE Payback 2020 until midway through the contest when Braun Strowman and the former Universal Champion, The Fiend, had broken the ring in half. And yes, he would prove that he was a heel by cashing in his contract, in a sense, and then picking up a victory by nefarious means. Roman Reigns has done the unthinkable at long last, something John Cena would never do despite fans urging him. Roman Reigns has finally turned heel at WWE Payback 2020.

One has to assume that Paul Heyman has a role to play in all of this, and while he may not be a significant backstage figure, his interactions with Kayla Braxton through the course of WWE Payback 2020 were absolutely priceless.