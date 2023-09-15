WWE has no plans for Roman Reigns? Exploring potential hint regarding his future

Roman Reigns is currently on a WWE hiatus and has not appeared on television since the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Furthermore, The Tribal Chief has not been advertised for upcoming Premium Live events of the company, including Fastlane 2023, Survivor Series, and now Royal Rumble 2024.

The company has recently announced the Royal Rumble Premium Live event for next year, which is scheduled to take place on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Moreover, WWE has also released an initial promotional poster for the event, featuring superstars like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and The Judgment Day, among others.

However, notably, the poster does not feature Roman Reigns despite him being the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Reigns' absence from the promotional poster has raised questions about his participation in the Royal Rumble event. It is possible that his absence from the poster could be related to his ongoing championship run, as WWE may want to prolong his record-breaking title reign.

Given that the Royal Rumble is one of WWE's biggest shows, fans are eagerly expecting Reigns to make an appearance. However, until the company provides more information, it remains uncertain whether Reigns will be a part of the event.

When did Roman Reigns last wrestle in WWE?

The Tribal Chief's last matchup in the company was at SummerSlam 2023, where he competed in a Tribal Combat match against Jey Uso for the Undisputed Universal Championship. The match took a dramatic turn when Jimmy Uso interfered and shockingly betrayed his own brother, which eventually led to the victory of Reigns as he retained his Championship.

Following the events of SummerSlam, Jey Uso appeared on SmackDown, where he attacked both Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso, announcing that he was quitting the Blue brand. However, Jey Uso made his return at Payback 2023, joining WWE RAW as its newest member.

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed Universal Champion in WWE

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso remains a part of SmackDown, making efforts to regain the confidence of Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. The narrative within The Bloodline is poised to evolve further in the upcoming weeks, with fans excited to see how Roman Reigns will react to this new twist in the saga.

