WWE Power Rankings: What's Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns, and Bray Wyatt's rank? (7 November 2020)

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE Power Rankings. The build to WWE Survivor Series is in full swing as both RAW and SmackDown are very close to finalizing their men's and women's teams for the traditional five-on-five elimination matches. While fans have to deal with the disappointment of not having NXT involved in the mix, the matches announced are pretty interesting.

Survivor Series has always been one of the most exciting shows of the year for WWE. It is the battle for brand supremacy and both RAW and SmackDown want to come out on top after losing to NXT last year.

So without further delay, let's take a look at which RAW and SmackDown Superstars and Tag Teams impressed this week and have earned a spot on the WWE Power Rankings.

WWE Power Rankings - RAW men's division

WWE Champion Randy Orton earns the first spot on the WWE Power Rankings for RAW men's division. Recently winning his 14th world title at Hell in a Cell 2020, WWE is now referring to him as The Legend, which he truly is in every sense. This week on RAW, Orton stood tall at the end after delivering an RKO to Drew McIntyre but looked tensed due to this next Superstar.

In the second spot, we have Bray Wyatt. Wyatt has gained so much momentum since his pairing with Alexa Bliss. Currently, WWE seems to be reigniting the feud between him and Randy Orton. It was The Fiend who literally had the last laugh at this week's RAW. Combined that with his Firefly Fun House antics with Bliss, he gets the second spot on WWE Power Rankings. Can he win the WWE Championship soon?

Drew McIntyre gets the third spot on RAW men's division's WWE Power Rankings. We seem to be heading towards a triple-threat feud between him, Bray Wyatt, and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. This week on RAW, McIntyre defeated the Money in the Bank holder The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match in the main event.

In the fourth spot, we have Braun Strowman. The Monster punched his ticket to Team RAW for Survivor Series 2020 with a massive victory in a triple threat match this week against Sheamus and Keith Lee. The match was highly impressive and established Braun Strowman as a force to reckon with. Watch out Team SmackDown.

Advertisement

AJ Styles, the self-proclaimed captain of Team RAW, gets the fifth spot in WWE Power Rankings for the Red brand's men's division. While he didn't wrestle this week on RAW, he was present at the commentary table during the triple threat match mentioned earlier. While Team RAW looks like an unstoppable force, there seems to be no unity among them, something which was evident this week and AJ Styles established that pretty well with his dramatic and hilarious performance.