WWE could pull off the biggest heel turn of all time at Money in the Bank

Following a successful Backlash, WWE has a couple of exciting premium live events moving forward: Night of Champions and Money in the Bank. The latter could be another special night, as it will take place in London, England.

Roman Reigns has been promoted for the show, but WWE recently removed Drew McIntyre from its advertising. This comes amid heavy rumors that he might leave the company at the end of his current contract, which would disappoint fans. The Scottish Warrior is also injured.

However, as long as he is cleared to appear in the ring by July 1, McIntyre absolutely must be at Money in the Bank. With him not being advertised anymore, he should make a surprise return and cause a massive pop before turning heel, breaking thousands of hearts.

Drew McIntyre can assault the World Heavyweight Champion, likely Seth Rollins, while a possible Money in the Bank briefcase win and cash-in would also be effective. It would be a significant refresh to his character while giving him new life in WWE, whether for a few months or years.

The fact that it would happen in McIntyre's home country of the UK makes it even bigger. There may be the risk of fans cheering the heel turn, but the former WWE Champion can cut a scathing promo on them on the spot. He could claim they didn't care how hurt he was and cheered him on to "harm his body" while also citing the constant speculation of his potential exit.

However, the best way to signal a true heel turn for Drew McIntyre in the UK might be attacking Cody Rhodes and costing him the Money in the Bank contract. The American Nightmare's popularity can get the London crowd to boo their beloved countryman.

Whether he is leaving WWE or not, Drew McIntyre must be in the world title scene after Money in the Bank

With months until his current contract expires, Drew McIntyre should put over a bunch of top superstars if he is leaving. This includes Seth Rollins or Cody Rhodes, whoever he attacks at Money in the Bank in the above scenario.

Either way, The Scottish Warrior needs to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. McIntyre is a credible threat and can feasibly win the title under most circumstances. So either Rollins or Rhodes would earn a massive win.

He can even win the World Heavyweight Title in a major shocker before WWE announces he has signed a new deal. Drew McIntyre is a no-brainer to become champion, as both of his WWE Championship reigns happened without fans in attendance. The Scotsman is due another one, and it should be guaranteed to him if he stays.

Do you think Drew McIntyre should make a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes