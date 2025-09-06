WWE to punish Brock Lesnar for his actions during his return on SmackDown this week? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returned to weekly programming on the September 5 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, brutalizing John Cena with consecutive F-5s and later challenging The Last Real Champion to a match at Wrestlepalooza 2025 before leaving the arena. Brock showed up to interrupt the United States Championship match between reigning champion Sami Zayn and The Franchise Player.However, The Beast Incarnate might be reprimanded for his actions last night. Not only did Lesnar attack John Cena and Sami Zayn, but he also put his hands on the referee.In a shocking twist, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis may punish Brock Lesnar for putting his hands on the match official, imposing a heavy fine on the former Universal Champion on next week's episode of the blue brand's show, similar to how he fined Randy Orton after The Viper took him out with an RKO in December 2023.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point.Former WWE employee suggests potential reason behind Brock Lesnar appearing on this week's SmackDownSpeaking on the latest edition of BroDown, former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on the Stamford-based promotion booking The Beast Incarnate's return to weekly programming for last night's SmackDown.The veteran writer stated that if WWE had not been competing with Friday Night Football, Lesnar would not have returned last night.&quot;I think we should start calling Triple H the king of pops. That's exactly what Triple H is. Bro, look at the way they did it. Bring in Brock at the top, [and] bring in AJ Lee at the bottom, because the NFL is up against us on Friday night. If there is no NFL game tonight, there is definitely no Brock on the show. There may be AJ Lee, but there's no Brock on the show. So they made a little extra effort because they knew they were against the Kansas City Chiefs, a Friday night football game. It's the start of the season. Everybody is gonna be watching the game,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see how the Lesnar-Cena saga unfolds in the coming weeks.