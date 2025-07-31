WWE to punish Bronson Reed for his actions and pull him from SummerSlam at the last-minute? Exploring the possibility

This week’s episode of WWE RAW featured another major development in the ongoing storyline with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker, leading up to their tag team match at SummerSlam. Both duos met each other in the ring in a chaotic main event segment, which ended with Breakker spearing Reigns and Uso through the barricade, sending a strong message to the former OG Bloodline members.

While the clip of the spear has been making rounds on the internet lately, another intriguing clip has caught fans' attention. After the show went off-air, Bronson Reed took Roman Reigns’ shoe and walked away with it, which has now gone viral on social media.

While this was meant to enhance his character, WWE could punish him for his actions. Although it doesn’t deserve any punishment, a storyline could be built around it. Adam Pearce could punish Bronson and remove him from the SummerSlam match, allowing Seth Rollins to make his highly anticipated return to join forces with Bron Breakker to take on Reigns and Uso.

Seth Rollins hast been on WWE TV since his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Visionary injured his knee during the match and has been out of action ever since. While WWE has not yet confirmed the nature of his injury, it appears he is severely hurt.

However, it could all just be part of a storyline to enhance Rollins’ mind games, leading to his massive return at SummerSlam to join Breakker and take down the duo of Reigns and Uso. This might possibly lead to a gruelling showdown between the former Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, sometime in the future. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for the stars next.

Roman Reigns addressed Seth Rollins’ injury following his WWE return

Roman Reigns made an incredible return on RAW after Saturday Night’s Main Event. The OTC was initially supposed to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, but plans changed after Rollins’ injury.

In his return vlog, Reigns addressed Rollins’ unfortunate injury and said he hopes his former Shield brother gets back in the ring soon, so both men can engage in some action fans have been waiting for.

"They got a lot of serious problems going on. The man that Paul Heyman, my former Wiseman chose to ride with, doesn't look good, man. I don't really want to speak on that because I believe in that karma. So, I wanna see how that plays out. Obviously, we have not been on good terms for a long time. I don't wish injury on anybody because I'd rather him be here so I could whoop his a** myself. I prefer a healthy little bi**h, so I can smack him up. We'll see what happens, we'll see what the landscape is," Reigns said. [From 2:30 - 3:10]

While WWE has not yet disclosed the timeline for Rollins’ return, it will be interesting to see if he appears at SummerSlam.

