WWE: Randy Orton's 7-match history in Hell in a Cell

WWE's Hell in a Cell is aptly referred to as a satanic structure. It's unforgiving, lethal, and intense. One would assume this is the perfect setting for someone like The Viper Randy Orton.

Interestingly, Randy Orton has failed to make his mark in Hell in a Cell matches like a few of his peers have managed to do. The Undertaker, Triple H, and Mankind seem to have had a larger impact on Hell in a Cell's history than the Apex Predator.

This isn't to say that Randy Orton is a stranger to the Hell in a Cell structure; quite the contrary. Randy Orton has been involved in seven Hell in a Cell matches throughout his career, emerging as the victor in four of these bouts.

Randy Orton is set to make his eighth appearances inside Hell in a Cell at Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view where he will challenge the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

In the closing moments of the go-home edition of WWE RAW, Randy Orton sat in the middle of the Hell in a Cell structure and spoke about his history inside it. As opposed to fear, The Viper almost seemed fond of his memories in the unforgiving structure.

" I wanted to come out here and reflect. I wanted to come out here and remember. Ever since I've been in this company, I've heard about the hell in a Cell. I have heard that anyone who competes inside Hell in a Cell leaves a small piece of them behind. I have had seven matches inside this structure and I have never left any piece of myself behind. If anything, I have just understood myself better. Each and everytime I walked out that door I understood was I was truly capable of. This Sunday I face Drew McIntye for the 8th time in the Hell in a Cell."

Let's take a stroll down memory lane and examine Randy Orton's love story with WWE's deadly structure.

7. Randy Orton vs. The Undertaker - WWE Armageddon 2005

Advertisement

Showing a youngster his place [Pc: Whatculture.com]

Randy Orton's debuted in the Hell in a Cell match against The Phenom a decade and a half ago. The third-generation star was embroiled in an intense WWE feud for nine long months with The Undertaker, who was at the height of his popularity.

Orton, who was assisted by his father Bob Orton, was a thorn in Undertaker's side throughout 2005. The last straw came during SummerSlam when the Ortons won a Handicapped Casket Match against the Dead Man and set the casket on fire for good measure.

An understandably angry Undertaker returned in a burning casket during Survivor Series and attacked Orton. The Undertaker would continue to haunt The Viper until their feud reached a climax inside the Hell in a Cell during WWE Armageddon.

Sneak attacks and assistance from Bob Orton proved futile as The Undertaker overcame the young WWE superstar in a match that lasted over 30 minutes.