WWE RAW (11th May 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW after Money In The Bank

What will happen when these two come face-to-face?

What a crazy night it was at Money In The Bank. Now the focus shifts to RAW with three epic returns. RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, is back and she will be confronting the Women's Money In The Bank winner, Asuka.

These two have been arch-rivals for quite some time and it was at Royal Rumble that The Man broke her duck against The Empress of Tomorrow. Asuka has been getting cheered on social media as her antics have caught the eye of the WWE Universe.

This is going to be an epic confrontation on RAW, but the biggest question will be if we are going to see a cash-in tonight?

Edge returns and he will be out hunting for The Viper, Randy Orton. These two had a grueling Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 as both men ripped each other apart. They were all over the WWE Performance Center and it was the Rated-R Superstar who got the win that night.

Tonight, it will be interesting to see what Edge has in mind as he is calls out Orton on RAW. Will we be getting another chapter in this rivalry or will the Rated-R Superstar extend a branch of friendship?

It would be safe to say that Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins was the match of the night at Money In The Bank. Both men gave it their all and it was tough to guess who would emerge victorious. Finally, the WWE Champion retained his title after delivering a Claymore during an incredible exchange.

After the match, McIntyre recognized the battle he was in and thanked Rollins for the fight. The Monday Night Messiah accepted the offer from the WWE Champion and shook his hand leaving a lot of questions for both Superstars.

For McIntyre, it would be who his next challenger will be. There are a lot of challengers lining up for the Scotsman after Money In The Bank and we could see someone stepping up tonight on RAW.

As for the Monday Night Messiah, this is his second consecutive defeat on PPVs so will he be taking some time off to reassess his options? Or will he take up a new challenge?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, May 11th, 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 12th May.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here.