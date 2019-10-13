WWE RAW (14th October 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW | WWE Draft 2019

Who will the get first draft pick on night two?

Night One of the WWE Draft saw some huge moves made by both the brands. But none of them could top Becky Lynch's move to RAW as The Man created history by becoming the first female Superstar to be the No.1 draft pick in WWE history.

The current RAW Women's Champion will now compete for her brand and try to get the first draft pick of Night Two. But standing in her way is a familiar foe in the form of Sasha Banks. The Boss has ended her tenure on the Red Brand and will now call Friday Night SmackDown her new home and will be looking to make a huge statement at the expense of The Man.

These two have delivered some high-quality matches and a potential WWE Match of the Year contender in the form of their brutal Hell in a Cell match a few weeks ago.

With the stakes high, expect both women to steal the show once again on Monday night!

The Viking Raiders have been on an absolute tear ever since they made their debut on the main roster. A certain portion of the WWE Universe were not impressed by their squash matches but the bouts against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson quickly made the fans root for Erik & Ivar.

Last week, they scored a big win over the current RAW Tag Team Champions, Roode & Ziggler by pinning them clean. This Monday, they will get their first shot at the coveted titles and bring them home.

Can the current tag champs avoid the raid?

The main focus of the show will be on the draft as some big names like Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and New Day will be up for grabs on Monday. Along with them, standout Superstars like Andrade, Aleister Black, and Buddy Murphy will also find out which brand they will call home.

What will be the final rosters look like?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: Pepsi Center, Denver, CO

Day and Date: Monday, October 14th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 15th October.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here!