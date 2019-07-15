WWE RAW (15th July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW after Extreme Rules 2019

Alan John FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 110 // 15 Jul 2019, 18:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What will be the fallout after WWE Extreme Rules 2019?

Everything was going according to plan for the duo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Victory was firmly in their grasp when Baron Corbin decided to layout The Man with a thunderous End Of Days as The Beastslayer was watching.

This made Rollins angry and he launched a vicious attack on The Lone Wolf which was rounded off with numerous Kendo stick shots and three Curb Stomps for the pin.

As Rollins was about to check on his girlfriend, the familiar music of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar started playing and the WWE Universe knew what was going to happen next.

A couple of German Suplexes and a powerful F5 followed and we got ourselves a new Universal Champion. Rollins cut a distraught figure as he was helped to the back by Lynch.

What will The Beastslayer have to say about his loss or will we see a Brock Party after Extreme Rules?

Ricochet headed into Extreme Rules knowing that he was in for the fight of his life. Not only did he have to fight with The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles, but he also had to fend off the threat posed Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The Club made a nuisance of themselves from the get-go and rounded it off by interfering in the dying moments of the match to cost The One And Only the match and the United States Championship.

What will Ricochet have in mind for the jubilant Club tonight?

While Seth Rollins lost his Universal Championship, Becky Lynch was able to regain her RAW Women's Championship. The win also ensured that The Man will not have to square off with Lacey Evans once again. With the events of Sunday still ringing in her mind, Lynch will be welcoming new challenges on RAW.

Advertisement

But who will step up to square off with The Man?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: NYCB Live, Home Of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Uniondale, NY

Day and Date: Monday, July 15th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 16th July.

Catch all the Live Updates from the 15th July edition of Monday Night RAW.