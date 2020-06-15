WWE RAW (15th June 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW after Backlash

Will Rey Mysterio accept Rollins' invitation to appear on RAW?

Randy Orton would be on the lookout for some fresh targets after his win at Backlash.

Following an incredible Backlash PPV, the main focus of tonight's RAW will be on the potential arrival of Rey Mysterio and Dominick at the request of the Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins. Apart from this, we may also get an insight into who will be the next challengers for the top champions on the brand.

Last week on RAW, Rollins made an invite to Rey Mysterio to appear with his son on the Red brand. The Master of the 619's last appearance was not a good experience as he suffered a nasty injury at the hands of the former Universal Champion.

While Rollins' intentions are unknown at this point, it is quite sure that he does have a bigger plan behind laying out this invite.

Will Mysterio and Dominick appear on this week's RAW?

Drew McIntyre was able to pick up a big win over Bobby Lashley at Backlash. The All Mighty certainly brought the fight to the WWE Champion, but ultimately a distraction from his wife, Lana, proved to be the deciding factor.

Tonight, it would be interesting to see if the couple is heading towards splitsville. Lashley was not a happy man as he left the Performance Center after Backlash. What will The All Mighty have in mind for Lana tonight on RAW?

As for McIntyre, he will be looking for new challenges and will be eager to know who is willing to step into Claymore Country.

Apart from this, the RAW Women's Championship match also ended without a proper conclusion and we could see Asuka and Nia Jax continue with their feud on RAW this week. The Empress of Tomorrow was able to walk away with her title but The Irresistible Force would be wanting another go at her.

After Backlash, it will be interesting what's next for The Viper, Randy Orton. With Edge reportedly suffering an injury, Orton could be on the lookout for new prey.

Who will The Viper target next?

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, June 15th, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 16th June.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here on Sportskeeda.