WWE RAW (16th December 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW after TLC 2019

16 Dec 2019

Will Styles finally get his revenge on The Viper?

WWE delivered a strong pay-per-view in the form TLC 2019 to close what has been an interesting year for the company. But the WWE Universe would be interested in knowing the fallout from last week's episode of RAW than the PPV itself.

The entire landscape of WWE changed last week when Seth Rollins turned heel and aligned himself with The AOP. The trio dished out a brutal assault on Kevin Owens that left The Prizefighter needing medical attention. After the attack, The Beastslayer ripped into the fans as he asked them what he did to deserve the jeers from them. With this new faction ready to rule over the RAW roster, it will be interesting to see how KO will respond to the attack and if he could get some revenge on Rollins and AOP!

Randy Orton has been a thorn in the side of AJ Styles. The Viper cost The Phenomenal One his US Championship a few weeks ago and distracted him long enough for Rey Mysterio to retain the title last week.

Styles will now finally get his hands on Orton tonight in what will be a WrestleMania 35 rematch. The Phenomenal One did defeat The Viper at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year but the momentum is surely on the side of Orton this time around.

Can Styles get his revenge or will Orton continue his mind games with him?

At TLC, Becky Lynch came agonizingly close to win the Women's Tag Team Championships only to be stopped at the last moment by Asuka. It is an interesting fact that The Empress of Tomorrow has been The Man's kryptonite this year as she has not been able to secure a win over her in convincing fashion.

With The Man currently having no contenders for her RAW Women's Championship, could Lynch challenge Asuka for a match at Royal Rumble or will she and Charlotte continue their pursuit of the Women's tag titles?

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Day and Date: Monday, December 16, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 17th December.

