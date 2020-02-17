WWE RAW (17th February 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

What does The Monday Night Messiah have in store for the masses?

If last week's show was anything to go by, we are in for a thrilling episode of Monday Night RAW which will come to us live from the Angel of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA where Seth Rollins is going to hold a special "sermon" along with his disciples Murphy and The Authors of Pain.

After a win over The Viking Raiders, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens, The Monday Night Messiah will address the masses and Rollins is keeping his intentions to himself. What does The Messiah have to say?

Becky Lynch was in for the shock of her life when Shayna Baszler attacked The Man and bit her neck causing The RAW Women's Champion to bleed. The self-proclaimed GOAT of the Women's division has laid out a challenge to The Queen of Spades and has told her to come face-to-face with Lynch.

Will The Submission Magician respond this week?

Randy Orton was confronted by Matt Hardy last week as The Viper tried once again to explain his actions from last week. Orton, however, went on to deliver a thunderous RKO on the former ECW Champion and then lay him out with a chair shot to the head.

This week, these two will square off in a No Holds Barred Match where anything goes. Will The Viper be made to pay for his sins or will Hardy be taken out once again?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: Angel of The Winds Arena, Everett, WA

Day and Date: Monday, February 17, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 18th February.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here!