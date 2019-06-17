WWE RAW before Stomping Grounds (17th June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location, & more of Monday Night RAW

Who will The Lone Wolf choose as the special guest referee?

The Lone Wolf has a huge decision to make on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW!

After having the Universal Championship taken away from him at Super ShowDown, Baron Corbin is not taking any chances and requested to have a referee of his choosing when he squares off with Seth Rollins at Stomping Grounds!

While Sami Zayn did audition for the role, he came up short last week as The Beastslayer delivered a barrage of chair shots to the Critic Of Critics last week.

Whom will Corbin choose and what will be the fallout from this decision?

The US Championship was finally back in Samoa Joe's hand and so has a big target on his back. The Samoan Submission Machine found himself surrounded by challengers as The Miz, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Cesaro, and Ricochet set their eyes on the gold.

Tonight, the five men will collide in what promises to be an exciting match for the No.1 contender's slot. The WWE Universe will be on the edge of their seats as we will get to know who will challenge Joe this Sunday.

The Wild Card rule has provided us with some interesting situations and matches since its inception. Now taking advantage of the rule, Daniel Bryan is making his trip to the Red Brand.

The SmackDown Live Tag Team champion has been loyal to the Blue Brand and since this move is not his own decision, are we in for another lecture from the former Leader Of The Yes Movement?

WWE Raw Live location, date, and start time

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Day and Date: Monday, June 17th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 18th June.

