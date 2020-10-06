WWE RAW: 2 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed (October 5th, 2020)

WWE RAW this week was full of surprises that proved to be a massive help in keeping the show interesting for over three hours. We finally know who is the mastermind behind RETRIBUTION, and literally, no one saw that coming. We also saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre back in action while Braun Strowman once again arrived on the Red brand.

The main event of the show saw a six-man tag team match in which Drew McIntyre teamed up with the Street Profits to take on Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. The WWE Champion’s team ended up losing after McIntyre was pinned and that happened for the first time in almost a year.

There’s a lot more than transpired on WWE RAW this week. In this article, we will take a look at Superstars who impressed during the show and those who flopped. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Impressed on WWE RAW: Braun Strowman

This possible rivalry looked quite promising tonight

I always struggle to understand WWE’s fascination with ending matches in a no contest. It gets particularly difficult to take them seriously when it happens as often as it does in the weekly shows and PPVs. This week on WWE RAW, we saw another match end in the same fashion. It was not the best because WWE RAW is three hours long and this match could have had a better end. However, it still ended up showing us a few positives, the biggest of which was Braun Strowman and his brand new persona that was on full display.

Strowman arrived on WWE RAW looking for a fight. He found an opponent in Keith Lee and both powerhouses locked horns in a singles match. The storytelling was good and allowed both Superstars to show their strength. Following that, Strowman ran into Lee and put him through the barricade. The latter stood up and both of them continued brawling up the ramp.

Finally, Lee took the fight to Strowman and threw him into the huge LED screen behind him. They both then went off the stage and crashed through a table. Both Superstars are expected to lock horns on again and the WWE Universe will surely look forward to their rematch.

On WWE RAW, Strowman’s match made it clear that he is working extremely hard to reinvent himself. He doesn’t want to limit himself to a big, strong guy in the promotion. He looks leaner, more agile, and is now attempting difficult moves to become more of a threat. Strowman definitely deserves a better spot, and it is good to see him putting in so much effort.