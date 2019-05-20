WWE RAW (20th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW after MITB 2019

What does Lesnar's MITB win mean for Universal title picture?

What a night Money In The Bank 2019 was for the WWE Universe! There were many historical and surprising moments that was in store for the fans on Sunday.

We saw Bayley scale to the top of the ladder and win the Women's MITB Briefcase. She continued last year's trend by cashing in on the same night and winning the SmackDown Live Championship from Charlotte.

Rey Mysterio created history by becoming a Grand Slam Champion by dethroning Samoa Joe and winning the United States Championship.

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins put on a clinic for the WWE Universe as they squared off for the Universal Championship in a Dream Match that could have headlined any PPV.

And finally, who can forget the Men's Money In The Bank match that had the WWE Universe right on the edge of their seats. The seven Superstars gave it their all in the match, only for a certain Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, to come in and snatch the briefcase away from them.

That surely leaves a lot of questions that could be answered on tonight's RAW.

Lesnar's return has surely has cast doubts over the Universal Championship scene. The Beast Incarnate lost the title to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 and was absent from TV ever since.

Now with the Beast holding the MITB briefcase, Rollins will surely be looking over his shoulder. Could Lesnar confront the champion on RAW?

Two title fights on the same night proved to be a little too much for The Man, Becky Lynch. While she was able to retain the RAW Women's Championship, Lynch had to relinquish the SmackDown Live Women's Championship.

Even though she would be proud of her efforts at MITB, The Man won't be happy the manner in which she lost one of her titles and her rage would be aimed at Lacey Evans. It was a Women's Right that proved to be decisive in Lynch's match against Charlotte.

How will The Man react to Evans' actions from MITB?

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is making a return to RAW and he has a new gift for the WWE Universe. The former RAW GM is set to unveil a new title tonight and it already has the fans caught in a frenzy.

What could be the new title and who could be the challengers for it?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: Times Union Center, Albany, NY

Day and Date: Monday, May 20th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 21st May.

