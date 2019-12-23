WWE RAW (23rd December 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio

Andrade's vicious assault on Humberto Carrillo led to a chaotic end to last week's six-man gauntlet match to determine the no. 1 contender for the WWE United States Championship. Although Rey Mysterio wanted a clash with Andrade for his US Title, that match is not taking place anytime soon. Instead, The Master of 619 will be defending against Seth Rollins on this week's show as he accepted the proposal laid out by The Architect.

Seth Rollins announced on the previous edition of RAW that he needs to "take care of business". He and AOP would attack Rey Mysterio later on the show as the United States Champion had aided Kevin Owens in taking out Akam and Rezar. It will be interesting to see how Mysterio bounces back from the assault and defends the title against Seth Rollins. He also needs to watch out for the AOP as they will be lurking around.

Another major highlight of the forthcoming episode will feature The O.C. squaring off against Randy Orton and The Viking Raiders. The match was made official after The O.C. took out The Viper and the RAW Tag Team Champions following the main event encounter between AJ Styles and Orton. Will the new alliance be successful in putting an end to The O.C.? We will get the answer in the coming hours.

Also, it remains to be seen how Asuka reacts to the challenge laid out by the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Hopefully, we will get more inputs regarding the wedding of Bobby Lashley and Lana that is set to take place on the final RAW of the year.

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines, IA

Day and Date: Monday, December 23, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK), 6:30 AM (IST)

Where to watch WWE RAW

Fans in the United States can catch WWE RAW on the USA Network. For the WWE Universe in the UK, RAW will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 24th December.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here!