WWE RAW (24th February 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW before Super ShowDown

Who will The Viper target next?

Tonight's Monday Night RAW will come to us live from Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB and the WWE Universe would be wondering what is going through the mind of Randy Orton at the moment. The Viper decimated Matt Hardy last week and sent him to the hospital. The fans were left in shock as Orton put the former tag team champion on the shelf just like he did with WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge.

He is yet to explain why he attacked the Rated-R Superstar and the WWE Universe has been eager to hear from Orton. Will we finally get the explanation or will The Viper target another Superstar?

The Beast is in town and he will be looking to send a strong message to his Super ShowDown opponent, Ricochet. The last time Brock Lesnar appeared on RAW, he laid out the high-flyer with a thunderous F5. With just a few days left before these two face each other at Super ShowDown, it will be interesting to see what The Beast has in store for Ricochet.

Will the WWE Champion make an example out of his challenger or will Ricochet get the better of The Beast?

The last time Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch were in the same building, things did not turn out well for the RAW Women's Champion. The Man was bitten by The Queen Of Spades and was forced to seek medical attention. With Baszler slated to be in the Elimination Chamber match to determine Lynch's challenger at WrestleMania 36, it would be interesting to see what will happen when these two come face to face.

Will The Man get some retribution or will Baszler strike again?

Guess you will have to tune-in to find out!

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB

Day and Date: Monday, February 24, 2020

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 6:30 AM on 25th February.

