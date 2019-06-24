WWE RAW (24th June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW after Stomping Grounds 2019

What does The Beastslayer and The Man have to say following Stomping Grounds?

It is safe to say that WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 was a huge success. Many did not predict the PPV to create many ripples given the number of rematches that were present on the card. But WWE delivered a strong show that brought the fans up on their feet.

Let's start by addressing the elephant in the room, The Universal Title match on Sunday. While we were all wondering who could dawn the stripes and officiate the match, Baron Corbin threw a big swerve at the WWE Universe.

It was none other than Lacey Evans who stepped up for the job. Her motives were crystal clear. After losing the RAW Women's Championship match to Becky Lynch, The Southern Sassy Belle wanted revenge on The Man and what better way than to help The Lone Wolf dethrone Seth Rollins.

At a crucial juncture in the match, Evans hit a low blow on The Beastslayer and we thought his reign as champion was coming to an end. That's when The Man came to her boyfriend's rescue and attacked the Special; Guest Referee to send her packing. Rollins capitalized on this and retained his crown.

Tonight, the WWE Universe would be eager to hear from WWE's No.1 Power Couple about their respective wins and probably discuss what lies ahead for both Superstars.

Ricochet has finally arrived on the main roster. After a herculean effort, The One And Only dethroned Samoa Joe to become the new US Champion. Celebrations ensued backstage and while Ricochet was posing for some photos with his new championship, a certain AJ Styles and The Good Brother took a special liking towards the former NXT prodigy.

The Phenomenal One and Ricochet will square off tonight in the ring which has presented before the WWE Universe another dream match of epic proportions.

Who will come out on top in this top clash?

The Best In The World, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre were left fuming as Roman Reigns trumped both of them to score a big win at Stomping Grounds.

Shane O'Mac and McIntyre are ready to redeem themselves as they will The Big Dog in a 2-on-1 Handicap match tonight.

Will the odds prove to be too much for Reigns or will The Big Dog go through the two men?

Guess you will have to tune in to find out!

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: Angels Of The Wind Arena, Everett, WA

Day and Date: Monday, June 24th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 25th June.

