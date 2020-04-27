WWE RAW (27th April 2020): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

What will happen when McIntyre comes face to face with Rollins?

We are well on our way towards Money In The Bank 2020 and tonight's RAW will feature a huge contract signing for the WWE Championship match. Apart from this, tonight we could see some more title matches get confirmed for the show.

Seth Rollins made a huge statement a couple of weeks ago when he laid out the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre with a couple of stomps. The Monday Night Messiah has been changed after his WrestleMania 36 match against Kevin Owens and has started embracing the dark side a bit more. Now going solo, the former Universal Champion showed how dangerous he can be with his attack on McIntyre.

The Scotsman, however, has not stopped since his win over Brock Lesnar. Just when we thought he may have lost a bit of momentum after being attacked by Rollins, the WWE Champion bounced back in truly dominant fashion. He decimated Zelina Vega's clients last week and sent the US Champion running for cover to close the night.

Tonight, both McIntyre and Rollins will be in the same ring to sign the deal to confirm their match at the MITB PPV. As we all know, these contract signings never go according to plan and end in chaos. Could we see more of the same tonight?

Tonight, we could all see a few more title matches get confirmed for the MITB PPV. The Street Profits could be interested at the prospect of facing The Viking Raiders while Andrade hasn't defended his title in some time now.

There are worthy contenders for both the RAW Tag Team and US Championships and we could see both get defended at the upcoming PPV.

We could also see the Money In The Bank Ladder match participants looking to gain momentum heading into the PPV. The RAW side of things is already set with Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, and Rey Mysterio entering the Men's MITB Ladder match and Nia Jax, Asuka, and Shayna Baszler entering the women's bout.

Jax, Baszler, and Black have been at their dominant best while the likes of Mysterio, Crews and Asuka will look to pick up some crucial wins heading into the event.

We could be in for an exciting night of action on Monday Night RAW!

Advertisement

WWE RAW Live location, date and start time

Venue: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Day and Date: Monday, April 27th, 2020

Start Time: 7 PM ET (US), 12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE RAW

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on BT Sport and BT Sport Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE RAW in India

WWE RAW can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 28th April.

Catch all the live updates from RAW right here.