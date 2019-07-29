WWE RAW (29th July 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of Monday Night RAW

Can The Beastslayer make a statement this week?

After a memorable RAW Reunion, the WWE Universe thought the festive spirit was being carried over to SmackDown Live last week when Shawn Michaels was a guest on Miz TV. But the celebrations were cut short as Dolph Ziggler entered and said HBK was embarrassing himself and his fans.

The Showoff would then dish out the ultimate insult when he laid out HBK with a thunderous superkick, a move that the Hall Of Famer made famous. One person took offense to what transpired on the Blue Brand and that was Seth Rollins.

This week, the former Universal Champion will rekindle his heated rivalry with Ziggler in what promises to be a thrilling match-up. Can Rollins make The Showoff pay for his actions and gain some momentum heading into SummerSlam? Or will Ziggler shutout Rollins' flame?

Last week during the RAW Reunion, Samoa Joe had some harsh words towards some of the WWE legends, especially Roman Reigns' family member Rikishi. The Big Dog wasn't too pleased and decided to settle it in the ring with the Samoan Submission Machine in a grudge match where Reigns emerged victorious.

Now both Superstars will meet again in a Samoan Summit to settle their differences and move ahead. Given that both hail from the same island, I think the WWE Universe are ready for another brawl this week as well.

Becky Lynch and Natalya's rivalry heated up very quickly and that was evident last week as the WWE Universe wanted both women to fight out during Alexa Bliss' talk show, A Moment Of Bliss.

This did not go down well with The Goddess who will now lock horns with The Man in a non-title match tonight. With Nikki Cross at Bliss' corner and Natalya waiting to pounce, it is fair to say this contest may quickly escalate into an all-out brawl very soon.

WWE Raw Live location, date and start time

Venue: Verizon Arena, North Little Rock, AR

Day and Date: Monday, July 29th, 2019

Start Time: 8 PM ET (US), 1 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Raw

WWE RAW can be watched live on USA Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE Raw in India

WWE Raw can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 30th July.

Catch all the Live Updates from the 29th July edition of Monday Night RAW.