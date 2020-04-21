WWE Raw: 3 botches that you missed this week (April 20th, 2020) 

There were some interesting botches this week on WWE RAW

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW contained more build-up to the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view, whilst also continuing to lay the groundwork for a push for a new team under the leadership of Zelina Vega.

Andrade, Austin Theory and Angel Garza were the main part of last night's episode of RAW as their feud with Drew McIntyre continued. A WWE Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre was announced for the Money in the Bank PPV whilst Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews and Aleister Black all qualified for the men's ladder match for next month.

It was another stacked episode of the show, but as ever, there were a number of botches that may have slipped under the radar.

#3. Santana Garrett vs Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair returned to Raw last night, where she was able to show off the reasons why she was the 'EST of WWE'. Belair faced NXT star, Santana Garrett, with her husband Montez Ford and his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins on commentary.

It was a strange match up between the two women that included some awkward moments throughout, this included Garrett managing to botch Belair's KOD, as she landed on her knees instead of keeping her body flat. Belair looked visibly annoyed following the match, which shows just how much their lack of chemistry had gotten to her.

#2. Nia Jax drops Kairi Sane

Nia Jax already qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Women's Ladder match last week when she defeated Kairi Sane to book her place in the contract match, which set up this week's rematch.

Midway through the match, Nia Jax picked Kairi Sane up for what looked like a bucklebomb but the former Women's Champion dropped the Japanese star on the back of her head on the bottom turnbuckle, which left her unable to move for several seconds. The move looked scary as Sane was dropped on her head, but thankfully it appears that the former Tag Team Champion is alright.

Advertisement

#1. Drew McIntyre is Universal Champion?

Drew McIntyre kicked off this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, where he challenged Seth Rollins to a match for the WWE Championship at next month Money in the Bank PPV after 'The Monday Night Messiah' attacked him following the Scottish Superstar's match with Andrade last week on RAW.

As McIntyre was making his way to the ring, the graphic that WWE displays to show the WWE Universe who the Superstar is actually said that McIntyre is the Universal Champion. Of course, Drew McIntyre is the WWE Champion, whilst Braun Strowman is the current Universal Champion over on SmackDown.

Hmm Drew botch... pic.twitter.com/mplo6wqnmB — The Brass Ring (@TheBrassRing1) April 21, 2020

Did you spot any botches that we missed? Have your say in the comments section below...