WWE RAW: 3 Botches you missed this week (January 20th, 2020)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

There were a number of botches last night on Raw

The final episode of Raw before The Royal Rumble was definitely a stacked affair with Brock Lesnar on form as he made an enemy in Ricochet. Whilst many stars were focused on entering the Royal Rumble match, like Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins there are others who have much more to lose this weekend.

Becky Lynch was able to come out on top against Kairi Sane, but Asuka was on hand to send a message to the Raw Women's Champion ahead of their clash on Sunday night. The Viking Raiders were dethroned by the mismatched team of Rollins and Murphy on the eve of the Rumble, which now teases the fact that Ivar and Erik will be out for revenge.

The main event saw Bobby Lashley and Lana continue their dominant streak over Liv Morgan and Rusev in the main event, in a way that feels like the feud could finally be over. It was another show stacked with action, but there were still several botches throughout and here are just a few that stood out.

#3. Pyro issues

The WWE Universe were quite excited a few months ago when WWE revealed that pyro was finally coming back, but last night it didn't seem that way. The fireworks that usually kick off Raw were interestingly missing even though the pyro machine was on the stage, it looked as though it failed to start.

Instead, the opening of Raw was somewhat lacklustre because of the minimal pyro and a few lighting effects. Many fans have argued that this is because it's a smaller arena, but this doesn't seem to be the case since the machine is on the stage, and there is just nothing coming out of it.

#2. Microphone botch

Drew McIntyre may be the odds on favourite to win the Royal Rumble this weekend, but it appears that the production crew didn't get the memo since they made last night's episode as awkward as possible for the former Champion. McIntyre faced Randy Orton before The OC interfered and it became a no-contest, and Orton then struck McIntyre with the RKO.

'The Scottish Psychopath' then picked up the mic and looked to tell Orton that he should be on his guard this weekend at The Royal Rumble, but the microphone didn't work. Well, it did since we could hear him and Jerry Lawler stated that the audience could, but McIntyre couldn't hear himself so he threw the mic on the floor and asked for one that actually worked.

Advertisement

#1. Rey Mysterio vs Andrade

It was a brutal match that included several hard-hitting spots from the two luchadors as they battled it out for the right to be called the United States Champion. With the WWE Championship rarely defended on the show, the US title has stepped into the void and last night Rey Mysterio and Andrade proved exactly why.

Despite the entertaining nature of the match, there were still some shocking botches throughout that could have ended either man's career. The powerbomb through the ladder from the top of another ladder saw Mysterio fall, which meant that Andrade was forced to throw himself on the ladder. The move seemed to have gone very wrong.

Mysterio was hanging on the title before Andrade grabbed his feet and the smaller man looked for a hurricanrana, Andrade didn't seem to get Mysterio in the right position and instead of him being able to wrap his legs around his neck, he instead fell and landed with his shoulders on the mat.

Both men still finished the match and Andrade walked out victorious, but at what cost?

Did you spot any other botches this week? Have your say in the comments section below...