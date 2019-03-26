×
WWE RAW: 3 Feuds for a heel Braun Strowman after WrestleMania 35

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
323   //    26 Mar 2019, 06:16 IST

A heel Braun Strowman could tussle with these adversaries after WrestleMania 35
A heel Braun Strowman could tussle with these adversaries after WrestleMania 35

Braun Strowman started off his training for a professional wrestling debut back in 2013 and finally made his in-ring debut in late 2014. The hulking behemoth eventually broke through on the main roster; being introduced as a part of The Wyatt Family in 2015 -- and ever since Strowman has scaled great heights of success in the WWE.

Although Strowman has lately been performing as a babyface, it's widely believed that this big man truly shines when allowed to work as a monster heel. Right from ripping apart cars, to flipping ambulances; "The Monster Among Men" is monstrosity (pun intended) personified!

Now, considering how his on-screen character seems to have lost momentum over the past few months, it's highly likely that the WWE could have him turn heel sooner rather than later.

I'd like to note here that the following list has been compiled on the basis of the patterns of WWE's booking of Strowman. Based on the evidence, all signs point towards these very possible feuds for a heel Strowman in 2019.

So, without further ado, here are the 3 feuds for a heel Braun Strowman on Monday Night RAW, commencing after WrestleMania 35...

#3 Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins -- The Kingslayer could slay The Beast, only to then be attacked by a Monster

Seth Rollins may have a
Seth Rollins may have a "Monster" on his trail, after WrestleMania 35

What truly fascinates me about a potential Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins feud, is that both Superstars are no strangers to each other inside the squared circle. In fact, Strowman and Rollins have locked horns with one another on several occasions in the past, however, they've never really engaged in a one-on-one feud.

Most of the times they clashed, Strowman's former allies Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler helped him fight The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns).

Now, Rollins is all set to face reigning WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a title match at WrestleMania 35, and should he manage to "Slay The Beast" on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All", Rollins would most definitely look to take on all challengers.

Following the conclusion of WrestleMania 35, Lesnar is likely to focus on his UFC Heavyweight Championship bout against Daniel Cormier, owing to which the path to the Universal Title would finally have cleared up for Braun Strowman.

After Rollins wins the Universal Championship at 'Mania, Strowman could turn heel and attack the former -- leaving a battered Rollins downed on the mat, and thereby insinuating that The Monster is next in line to win RAW's biggest prize...Speaking of which...

