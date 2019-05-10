WWE Raw: 3 Interesting things that could happen next week (13 May 2019)

Shubham Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 May 2019, 18:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins could be in for a bit of retribution on the upcoming episode of Raw.

The last episode of Monday Night Raw was monumental as it not only gave us two blockbuster WrestleMania 35 rematches (Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship and Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre) but Vince McMahon was featured on the show and went on to announce his special Wild Card Rule.

Yes, this rule would allow 4 superstars from Raw and SmackDown to move between brands each week for one-night-only appearances. While this would certainly turn things interesting and may draw a few more eyeballs each week, I, personally am not a big fan of it as it completely defeats the purpose of the brand split.

On another note, WWE did well to create confusion and difference between the duo of Styles and Rollins and it would be interesting to see how Seth responds to Styles abandoning him during the tag team match last week. All in all, it was quite an interesting show, however, WWE would need to continue with their good work when Raw airs from The O2 Arena in London this Monday night.

Given it will be the go-home episode of Raw before Money in the Bank, expect WWE to leave no stones unturned in hyping the pay-per-view. Also, with the new Wild Card Rule, it will be interesting to see which 4 SmackDown superstars pay a surprise visit on the upcoming edition of Raw.

So, to feed all our curiosities, let's take a look at 3 interesting things which could happen on the upcoming episode of Raw.

#3 Lacey Evans gets the upper hand on Becky Lynch before their high profile MITB clash

Lacey Evans could attack Becky Lynch on the upcoming episode of Raw.

On the last episode of Raw, Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans got involved in a short-lived brawl which ended in Evans retreating with a wry smile on her face.

However, things may turn out the complete opposite on the upcoming episode of Raw. In order to prove her as a legit challenger, WWE could have Evans get the upper hand on the dual-Women's champion going into the all-important clash on May 19.

Yes, after how things unfolded last week, Lacey Evans standing tall after attacking and dismantling Becky this Monday night on Raw looks totally on the cards. While this would well and truly hype their match for May 19, it would certainly establish Evans as a credible heel.

1 / 3 NEXT