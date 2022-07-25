WWE RAW - 3 Possible surprises - Incredible heel turn rocks the show, Paul Heyman is seen making a deal backstage?

WWE RAW this week should be one to watch out for. After all, this episode will be graced by the arrival and return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

With so many more eyes on the product, one has to wonder how the show will pan out. Also, remember that this is the first WWE RAW episode without Vince McMahon at the helm.

As instrumental as he was in building the empire we love and treasure, he had a set way of doing things. Without him at the steering wheel, what will the show seem like?

In this article, we shall speculate on a few surprises that could transpire during this week's program. As always, do remember that these twists are turns are just fun theories. They are not set in stone.

#3 Rey Mysterio turns on his son Dominik during their tag team match

As the hashtag above indicates, this month celebrates the incredible legacy and contribution of Rey Mysterio. A man who has seen it all and done it all in the pro wrestling business. He is known for being one of the ultimate babyfaces, a David fighting from underneath against the Goliaths of the sport.

Could he mark a new era in his career, the final one, by going heel on WWE RAW? Could he potentially turn on his son this week?

We all believed that Dominik Mysterio would join The Judgment Day, but what if it's the father who's tapping into his darkness?

#2 Edge returns to WWE RAW in a massive way

Edge put together a faction of deviants and named them Judgment Day. And then, it was he that was ousted by a bunch of hungry and bloodthirsty individuals who formed their own stable. The WWE Hall of Famer has been missing in action even though we have seen many mysterious vignettes.

What if Edge returns to WWE RAW this week in the most spectacular manner possible and sides with Rey Mysterio? The two men and Dominik Mysterio could send the heels scampering for their lives in front of an appreciative crowd. What an excellent way for Edge to make his return to action on this week's show!

#1 Roman Reigns asks Paul Heyman to cut a deal with a WWE Hall of Famer

WWE’s The Bump @WWETheBump



Before he becomes the Special Guest Referee for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match at



Get your questions in NOW using hashtag Next Wednesday at 1pm ET:Before he becomes theSpecial Guest Refereefor the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match at #SummerSlam @RealJeffJarrett will be joining us IN-STUDIO to give us all the insight!Get your questions in NOW using hashtag #WWETheBump Next Wednesday at 1pm ET: Before he becomes the ✨Special Guest Referee✨ for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match at #SummerSlam, @RealJeffJarrett will be joining us IN-STUDIO to give us all the insight! Get your questions in NOW using hashtag #WWETheBump! ⬇️ https://t.co/fQzlfNUgDM

Roman Reigns will be on WWE RAW this week, and he knows that Jeff Jarrett will call the upcoming Usos vs. Street Profits match.

Could he ask his special counsel to maybe bribe the WWE Hall of Famer to sway his opinion? Maybe Jarrett, one of the biggest heels of all time, even takes it.

It could add a whole new dimension to the upcoming match, and there could be an element of intrigue heading into the proceedings.

