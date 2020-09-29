WWE RAW: 3 Superstars who flopped and 3 who impressed

The first episode of WWE RAW following the Clash of Champions PPV seemed much longer than three hours. The opening segment of the show saw Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Christian, and Big Show return. Drew McIntyre thanked them all for helping him in his match against Randy Orton at Clash of Champions and then issued an open challenge for his title.

However, McIntyre insisted that it should be someone who has never faced him before. And thus, Robert Roode returned to face the Scottish Psychopath for the WWE Championship in the main event of the show. The final minutes of WWE RAW then saw Randy Orton come back and brutally attack all the legends, when they were backstage.

The show also marked the return of a former WWE RAW Superstar who will now be a part of the tag team division. WWE teased the arrival of RETRIBUTION, but it turned out to be a false alarm. Overall, the show was alright. It certainly had its fair share of good and bad performers.

In this article we will take a look at three WWE RAW Superstars who flopped tonight and three who impressed.

#3 Impressed on WWE RAW: Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega looked impressive inside the ring tonight

At Clash of Champions, Asuka successfully defended her WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Zelina Vega. The champion even wanted to show her respect for Vega following the match, but the latter responded with a surprise attack. As a result, a title rematch was booked between the two Superstars on WWE RAW tonight. Although Asuka once again retained her championship, Vega looked fairly impressive inside the ring.

Both Vega and Asuka engaged in a brutal exchange with The Empress of Tomorrow looking to lock her challenger into a submission move quickly. However, Vega was fast and strategically avoided getting caught in the Asuka lock. Unfortunately for her, she couldn’t escape for long. Asuka finally managed to catch Vega into her submission manoeuvre and forced the latter to tap out to retain her title.

Advertisement

While Vega looked good inside the ring, it is important to note that both these Superstars did no share great chemistry inside the ring. She did a good job by stepping up in the absence of some big names on the roster. Asuka should now move on to her next challenger, while the creative team should allow Vega to explore new opportunities on WWE RAW.

After tonight’s match, Andrade walked out and told Vega that she is nothing without him. They both have worked well together, and WWE might put them back together sometime in the future. Tonight’s exchange proved that the process wouldn’t be as smooth. And this might seem like a long shot, but WWE could also test an alliance between Vega and Aleister Black on WWE RAW.